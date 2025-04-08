Jamie Lee Curtis recommends: 5 books that you must read

Jamie Lee Curtis is a Hollywood icon, known not just for her legendary film roles—from Halloween to Everything Everywhere All at Once—but also for her sharp wit, heartfelt wisdom, and unfiltered honesty. What many may not know, however, is that she’s also an avid and passionate reader.

Books, for Curtis, are more than just a pastime. They are portals to understanding, empathy, creativity, and human depth. In an interview that revealed a more personal side of the actress, she shared her favorite reads—stories that have comforted her, challenged her, and left a permanent mark on her journey. In an interview, she shared her favourite books to read. From whimsical childhood classics to sweeping historical dramas, Curtis' book recommendations reveal the emotional compass of a woman who values truth, storytelling, and the beauty of lived experience.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ top 5 book recommendations

1. Go, Dog. Go! – P.D. Eastman

Why Jamie Lee Curtis loves it: This classic children’s book is a playful, engaging read that captures the joy of language and adventure. For Curtis, who has written several children's books herself, Go, Dog. Go! embodies the magic of storytelling in its purest form.

What makes it special: The book introduces young readers to colours, movement, and opposites through a lively and fun-filled narrative about dogs on the go. With simple yet effective repetition, it teaches early reading skills while keeping kids entertained with its delightful illustrations and humour.

Why you should read it: If you have young children or want to revisit a nostalgic favourite, Go, Dog. Go! is a timeless book that continues to spark joy and curiosity in readers of all ages.

2. Shōgun – James Clavell

Why Jamie Lee Curtis loves it: Curtis has a deep appreciation for historical fiction, and Shōgun is a masterclass in immersive storytelling. This epic novel transports readers to feudal Japan, weaving together themes of power, cultural clash, and survival.

What makes it special: Inspired by real historical events, Shōgun follows an English navigator who finds himself shipwrecked in Japan and caught in the complex politics of the samurai era. The book is packed with intense drama, intricate character development, and a richly detailed world that pulls readers in from the very first page.

Why you should read it: If you love sprawling historical sagas filled with intrigue, strategy, and cultural exploration, Shōgun is a must-read. Clavell’s novel is not just a story—it’s an experience.

3. King Rat – James Clavell

Why Jamie Lee Curtis loves it: Another James Clavell masterpiece, King Rat takes a different but equally compelling approach to storytelling. It’s a harrowing tale of survival set in a World War II Japanese prisoner-of-war camp.

What makes it special: Unlike Clavell’s other works, which focus on power and conquest, King Rat is an intimate study of human resilience, morality, and the will to survive in the face of extreme adversity. The novel explores how different men cope with captivity, with a central figure—the ‘King’—who thrives through his cunning and ruthlessness.

Why you should read it: If you’re drawn to survival stories that delve into the complexities of human nature, King Rat offers a gripping and thought-provoking read that lingers in your mind long after you turn the last page.

4. East of Eden – John Steinbeck

Why Jamie Lee Curtis loves it: Curtis has spoken about her love for classic literature, and East of Eden stands as one of the greatest American novels ever written. Steinbeck’s masterpiece explores themes of good and evil, destiny, and the deep-rooted complexities of family.

What makes it special: Inspired by the biblical story of Cain and Abel, East of Eden follows multiple generations of two families, tracing their struggles, ambitions, and moral dilemmas. The novel’s richly developed characters and emotional depth make it an unforgettable read.

Why you should read it: If you appreciate novels that explore human nature in its rawest form, East of Eden is a literary treasure. Steinbeck’s storytelling is poetic, profound, and deeply moving, making this a book you’ll want to revisit time and again.

5. The English Patient – Michael Ondaatje

Why Jamie Lee Curtis loves it: This Booker Prize-winning novel is a hauntingly beautiful meditation on love, war, and memory. Curtis appreciates literature that challenges readers emotionally and intellectually, and The English Patient delivers on both fronts.

What makes it special: Set during the final days of World War II, the novel follows four characters whose lives become intertwined in an abandoned Italian villa. Through lyrical prose and shifting perspectives, Ondaatje paints a powerful portrait of passion, loss, and the scars of war.

Why you should read it: If you’re looking for a novel that is as poetic as it is heartbreaking, The English Patient is a stunning exploration of human connection and the fragments of identity we carry through life.

Conclusion

Jamie Lee Curtis’ book recommendations span genres and themes, reflecting her love for compelling narratives and deeply human stories. Whether it’s the whimsical simplicity of Go, Dog. Go! or the sweeping historical drama of Shōgun, each of these books has the power to captivate, challenge, and transform its readers.

If you’re looking for your next unforgettable read, take a page from Curtis’ bookshelf and dive into one of these extraordinary books—you won’t regret it.