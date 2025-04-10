NimbusPost appoints former Udemy India MD Irwin Anand as CEO

Logistics tech platform and Xpressbees subsidiary, NimbusPost, on Thursday said it has appointed Irwin Anand as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as part of the leadership transition at the company.

Anand, who was until recently the Managing Director for India and APAC at global learning platform Udemy, will focus on accelerating product innovation, enhancing seller success, driving operational excellence, and leading NimbusPost’s strategic expansion into new and existing markets, the company said.

In addition, he will spearhead initiatives to strengthen operational capabilities, enhance delivery and fulfilment service, and leverage emerging technologies, such as AI, automation, and real-time tracking to further improve service reliability, speed, and efficiency, NimbusPost said.

Also Read XpressBees joins ONDC with pan-India delivery services

"Irwin’s strategic vision is closely aligned with the company's commitment to building exceptional seller experiences, strengthening technology and data capabilities, and scaling in a thoughtful, resilient, and future-ready manner," said Amitava Saha, Managing Director and CEO, Xpressbees.

Anand has over two decades of experience building and scaling technology-led and consumer internet businesses across India and the Asia-Pacific region, as per the company.

Prior to Udemy, he was part of the founding leadership team at OLX India, it said.