XpressBees joins ONDC with pan-India delivery services

Logistics startup ﻿Xpressbees﻿ has joined Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) with pan India delivery services.

By onboarding to ONDC, BusyBees Logistics Solutions, which operates as Xpressbees, will now provide delivery services to over 20,000+ pin codes in 2,800+ cities in India through the open network.

"XpressBees' comprehensive logistics infrastructure, including warehouses, delivery centres, and a diverse fleet of vehicles, combined with the ONDC Network's digital framework, ensures efficient order processing, tracking, and timely deliveries," the company said in a statement.

"Moreover, XpressBees' technology-driven approach allows seamless integration with online marketplaces and retailers, enhancing the end-to-end customer experience," it added.

Through its subsidiary NimbusPost, Xpressbees already has a SaaS-based shipping aggregation platform for SMEs and D2C brands.

The company intends to expand its suite of services through "selective inorganic acquisitions," it said in a statement.

"With XpressBees coming onboard, it will strengthen our logistics network, ultimately delivering a thriving ecommerce ecosystem”, said T Koshy, MD and CEO, ONDC—a government-backed protocol aimed at democratising ecommerce. In the week leading up to Diwali, ONDC recorded 1.2 million transactions coming from more than 600 cities.

Xpressbees recently acquired TrackOn, a courier tracking platform to enter SME/C2C courier services. The deal is expected to enable it to expand its network into smaller towns, particularly across eastern India where TrackOn has a stronghold.

Earlier this month, the third-party logistics provider raised $80 million from Teachers’ Venture Growth, which is backed by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers').