Mamaearth-parent Honasa Consumer on Wednesday said it granted 24.16 lakh stock options under its Employee Stock Options Plan (ESOP) - 2018.

The ESOP grant is worth around Rs 57 crore based on the company's opening price on Thursday of Rs 232 apiece on NSE.

"The vesting of the above option is expected to happen over a period of 5 years linked to both tenure and Company performance," stated the exchange filing. Once vested, the granted options will enable an option holder to acquire the same amount of equity shares.

Honasa Consumer, the parent company of The Derma Co., Aqualogica, BBlunt, and Dr. Sheth’s, saw its topline boosted by its emerging brand portfolio in its latest quarterly earnings. Its revenue from operations grew to Rs 517.5 crore in Q3 FY25, marking a 5.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase from Rs 488.2 crore in Q3 FY24.

However, it clocked a flat net profit of Rs 26 crore in Q3 FY25, largely unchanged from the same period last year, but a sharp recovery from a loss of Rs 24.3 crore in Q2 FY25.

Just a day ago, Eternal, formerly Zomato Limited, granted about 2.17 lakh stock options across its ESOP 2014 and ESOP 2021, taking the total value to Rs 4.42 crore at the time of reporting.

In March, logistics startup Delhivery approved allotment of 11.79 lakh equity shares under its ESOP schemes. Of the total shares, the company will issue 3.24 lakh shares under ESOP 2012, 6.89 lakh under ESOP II 2020, and 1.66 lakh under ESOP III 2020. This allotment increases Delhivery’s paid-up share capital from Rs 74.44 crore to Rs 74.55 crore.