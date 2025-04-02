Infinity Fincorp Solutions, a Mumbai-based non-banking financial corporation (NBFC) specialising in micro-loans against property, on Wednesday said it raised $40 million in an extended Series A funding round.

The investment was led by Beams Fintech Fund, a growth-stage private equity firm, alongside existing backers True North LLP, Jungle Ventures, and Archerman Capital.

The NBFC said the capital infusion aims to strengthen its loan book and expand its reach across six Indian states, particularly in Tier III towns across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Led by Shrikant Ravalkar, Infinity Fincorp Solutions provides loans ranging from Rs 3-5 lakh to underserved micro-entrepreneurs, including tea stall owners, vegetable vendors, and small machine enterprises.

"The MSME credit gap in India remains a significant untapped opportunity, estimated at Rs 25.8 trillion," said Sagar Agarwal, Founder and Partner at Beams Fintech Fund.

He added, "With the micro-LAP segment expected to grow at a CAGR of 15-20% over the next 5-10 years, we believe Infinity Fincorp has the potential to be a category leader in the Micro-LAP segment. Under Shrikant’s leadership, the company has grown 3X since FY 2022 while maintaining strong asset quality and risk management."

Infinity Fincorp, which has 127 branches across eight states, manages a loan book of Rs 1,100 crore, as of January 2025, and projects closing the fiscal year at Rs 1,250 crore.

"This fundraise significantly bolsters our capital position, with Infinity’s net worth now above Rs 600 crore and capital adequacy at 50%, much above the regulatory requirement of 15%," said Ravalkar, Founder, MD, and CEO of Infinity Fincorp.

With its portfolio surpassing Rs 1,000 crore, the Reserve Bank of India has reclassified the company from a Base Layer to a Middle Layer NBFC.