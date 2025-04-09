Ola Electric Mobility has roped in Ernst & Young to strengthen regional compliances across its recently expanded distribution network in the country, according to sources familiar with the development.

The company has initiated the move as it phases out its warehouse-based distribution system and transitions to a direct-to-store retail model.

As part of this transition, Ola Electric is eliminating the intermediate warehousing layer, allowing vehicles, spare parts, and accessories to be shipped directly from the factory to stores, sources said.

This shift is expected to significantly improve inventory turnover, reduce delivery time, and streamline the overall customer experience.

EY will support Ola in ensuring regional compliance readiness for its growing retail footprint, the sources stated.

While the specifics of EY's mandate remain under wraps, the firm is expected to play a role in standardising processes and accelerating execution across certain regional markets.

Ola Electric has scaled to 4,000 stores nationwide, with 3,200 launched in just the last four months, marking one of the fastest retail expansions in India's automotive sector.

Last week, the company said it sold 3,44,005 units in FY25 with a market share of 30% in the electric two wheeler segment, maintaining its leadership position. It said it has registered 23,430 units in March this year, as per the VAHAN portal, reflecting strong demand across urban and rural markets.

The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company also rolled out #HyperDelivery—a pilot programme that delivers the vehicle on the same day as it is registered. The program has been first introduced in Bengaluru and it will gradually be scaled up across the country during this quarter in a phased manner.

(With additional inputs from YourStory.)