The Bear House bags Rs 50 Cr in Series A funding led by JM Financial's private equity arm

Bear House Clothing Private Limited, which runs The Bear House brand, has raised approximately Rs 50 crore in a Series A funding round led by JM Financial India Growth Fund III.

The Bear House, headquartered in Bengaluru, is a contemporary men’s apparel and accessories brand catering to young professionals.

Its co-founder, Harsh Somaiya, said the investment will be used to drive offline expansion, support working capital requirements, and bolster the company’s branding and marketing initiatives.

“This growth capital infusion and partnership with a fund like JM Financial India Growth Fund III will help us accelerate our expansion plans and strengthen our brand’s presence. As we scale our offline footprint and invest in brand-building, we remain focused on staying true to our design philosophy and deepening our connection with customers," Somaiya said in a statement.

"We are optimistic about the growth of India’s online branded apparel market, especially in the men’s business-casual / casual workwear segment," said Siddharth Kothari, Managing Director - Private Equity, JM Financial.

"The Bear House has demonstrated impressive growth by leveraging its unique design sensibilities and direct-to-consumer strategy to build a loyal customer following. With rising demand for high-quality, stylish menswear, we believe The Bear House is well-positioned to become a prominent menswear brand in the country," he added.

JM Financial India Growth Fund III, a sector-agnostic growth-capital private equity fund registered with SEBI, focuses on high-growth, small to mid-market companies across consumer, financial services, technology, and manufacturing sectors.

The investment in The Bear House marks the fund’s eighth investment, which has previously backed PharmEasy, API Holdings, and others.

The Bear House, founded in 2017 by Harsh and Tanvi Somaiya, started initially as a shirt manufacturing unit catering to global brands like Zara and Marks & Spencer. The company transitioned into its own label to address a gap in the Indian menswear market.