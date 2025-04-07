Under wraps: Zepto silently replaces Pass with Rs 1 'Daily' programme

Quick-commerce unicorn Zepto is pulling the plug on its Zepto Pass subscription service, strategically pivoting to a new programme called Zepto Daily.

Zepto Daily, currently available by invite only in select pincodes, is set to replace Pass, as a quick browse on the app revealed.

While Zepto Pass claims to offer extra benefits, there is no clarity on the difference between the two subscriptions. In an aggressive user acquisition move, the company is courting select customers with a nominal Rs 1 entry fee to the new service.

Zepto did not immediately respond to queries shared by YourStory.

Zepto Pass, available for Rs 299 per month, offered benefits like free delivery on orders above Rs 99. The pass is available for Rs 19 after a discount and currently works with a membership period of just one month. It launched the programme in February last year after a pilot.

Zepto is seeing an improving mix of private labels which is expected to aid margins and the company seems to be past its peak burn period, according to a research note by BofA Global Research from March 26.

In February 2025, Zepto clocked its highest monthly active user base at around 45 million, beating rival Blinkit. Zepto and Blinkit closely chased each others' daily active users as of March, as per data from Sensor Tower cited by BofA.