Zepto rolls out 10-minute instant returns and exchange service

Quick commerce unicorn ﻿Zepto﻿ on Thursday said it has launched instant exchange and returns for select product categories, as per a LinkedIn post from the company.

The service will cover categories such as electronics, apparel, toys, sports, and kitchenware. Depending on the category, customers will be able to return or exchange items within a 1-day, 3-day and 7-day window.

Prior to this, Zomato's Blinkit launched a 10-minute returns and exchanges feature in October 2024. Currently, this service in available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, with plans to expand to more cities soon.

While, reverse logistics has become a well-established process for ecommerce players, quick commerce platforms are still experimenting with the feature.

Quick commerce platforms have the benefit of not dealing with a huge volume of RTO (return to origin) due to quick delivery timelines. Return to origin or returns, which usually happen when the consumer is not at home, account for a significant part of reverse shipping costs.

This shift comes as quick commerce platforms rapidly expand themselves beyond traditional categories like groceries and household items. With latest iPhones, wearables, and even basic apparels, quick commerce players are trying to bump of cart value with higher ticket categories.