AI-edtech startup Arivihan raises $4.17M from Prosus, Accel

Bengaluru-based AI tutoring startup Arivihan has secured $4.17 million in a pre-Series A funding round from Prosus Ventures and Accel. The deal marks Prosus Ventures’ first investment in India’s edtech sector since its fallout with BYJU'S.

Founded in 2024 by IIT Roorkee alumni Ritesh Singh Chandel, Sonu Kumar, and math educator Rushabh Kothari, Arivihan claims to be India’s first fully-automated AI tutoring platform.

The platform offers interactive video lectures, instant doubt-solving, and algorithmically generated study plans without requiring live teachers—a model that the company says is 10x more scalable than traditional coaching.

The company plans to use the capital to expand into three new Indian states, enhance its AI and language capabilities, and scale its on-ground marketing and distribution. Arivihan primarily targets Class 12 students preparing for state boards, CBSE, and NEET exams, particularly from Tier II and Tier III cities.

The funding marks a cautious re-entry by the Dutch tech investor into a space that has seen a sharp correction after years of hypergrowth and mounting losses. Prosus had been one of the most prominent backers of Byju’s, India’s erstwhile edtech giant, before the relationship soured amid corporate governance issues and plunging valuations.

Also Read Still more opportunities in edtech with AI, says Prosus CEO Fabricio Bloisi

“Edtech in India has long struggled with cookie cutter solutions & often unsustainable business models,” said Anagh Prasad, investor at Accel. “The advent of GenAI changes both dramatically–which has been visible in Arivihan’s traction and student outcomes so far.”

Accel, which also participated in Arivihan’s earlier $750,000 round via its Atoms program, sees AI as a turning point for sustainable edtech in India.

“At Prosus, we’ve been actively exploring breakthrough applications of AI across sectors, and education remains one of the most compelling frontiers,” said Dhruv Gupta, investor at Prosus. “Arivihan stood out as an AI-native learning platform purpose-built for India’s aspirational students, combining deep personalization with scalable impact. Their first-principles approach to product and distribution gives them a real shot at transforming how millions of students learn and succeed.”

“India has 250 million students, yet quality personalized education remains a privilege for few,” said Ritesh Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Arivihan. “Traditional coaching models simply cannot scale to serve Bharat's massive student population at affordable price points. Our AI-first approach doesn't just make education accessible, but it makes it truly personalized for every student, regardless of their location or economic background.”

According to the company, students on the platform showed a 42% improvement in performance within 30 days. Over 150 students scored above 90% in Class 12 board exams, including four who made it to the top 10 of the state merit list. Notably, 80% of the user base comes from rural or Tier 3 regions.