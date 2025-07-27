AI, environment, inclusion: test your business creativity with Edition 198 of our weekly quiz!

Lateral Sparks, the weekly quiz from YourStory, tests your domain knowledge, business acumen, and lateral thinking skills (see the previous edition here). In this 198th edition of the quiz, we present issues tackled by real-life entrepreneurs in their startup journeys.

What would you do if you were in their shoes? At the end of the quiz, you will find out what the entrepreneurs and innovators themselves actually did. Would you do things differently?

Q1: Customer conversations

Many companies struggle with customer communication problems like fragmented engagement, manual workflows, and disconnected data. How can these challenges be addressed effectively?

Q2: Fashion

The fashion sector is ripe for transformation to reduce waste and water pollution, and end labour exploitation. What are some effective solutions here for more environmental responsibility?

Q3: Climate responses

Climate disasters cause damage to infrastructure systems. Forecast data is unstructured and fragmented, and rarely translates to action. How can this problem be tackled?

Q4: People with disabilities

People with medical conditions like arthritis, Parkinson’s disease, and amputations often struggle to wear clothing that is available in the market. How can clothing be made in a manner which brings more dignity and comfort to such people?

Q5: Sneakers

Sneakers from global giants are highly priced, whereas many local brands that cater to the budget-conscious have limited designs and basic silhouettes. What new opportunity is opening up here, and how can it be addressed?

Answers!

Congratulations on having come this far! But there’s more to come – answers to these five questions (below), as well as links to articles with more details on the entrepreneurs’ solutions. Happy reading, happy learning – and happy creating!

A1: Customer conversations

Founded by Dikshant Dave and Karma Pandya, Zigment is an AI startup that helps businesses talk to customers and increase sales through smart voice and chat agents. The agents work across WhatsApp, calls, emails, and websites via a tool called Conversation Graph.

It understands user mood and intent, and automatically takes next steps like sending a brochure or booking a demo. Read more here about how its agents track conversations in a unified way for clients like Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, and Give.org, with monthly platform fees ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 10 lakh.

A2: Fashion

Founded by Hansika Chhabria, One Less is a brand focusses on creating circular, environmentally responsible wardrobe essentials. It uses natural, certified fabrics and ethical production methods.

Its closed-loop dyeing system treats used water via reverse osmosis, and its packaging is plastic‑free and biodegradable. Read more here about its ‘One Purchase One Tree’ campaign, which has planted over 1,500 trees in Maharashtra, creating a secondary income stream for over 170 rural families.

A3: Climate responses

Founded by Samhita R, Sundeep Reddy Mallu, and Anshu Sharma, climate-tech startup Resilience AI helps organisations figure out which infrastructure in their cities is vulnerable to disasters. Its software platform helps assess how likely a building, road, power station, or school is to suffer damage in the next big flood or earthquake.

It transforms early climate warnings into practical, structural interventions. Read more here about how it leverages data from satellites, weather records, sensors, and building maps to help cities like New Delhi, Visakhapatnam, Pune and Raigad with flood action plans.

A4: People with disabilities

Founded by Kkanchan Gupta, Haxor is an adaptive clothing brand that brings dignity and comfort to people with mobility conditions. For example, for arthritis patients, the clothing uses velcro and magnetic closures instead of zippers.

“There is not much focus on elderly, geriatric patients or people with disabilities in India right now,” Gupta observes. Read more here about how Haxor processed over 10,000 orders last month and 7,000 in May, with garments priced at Rs 699 – Rs 799.

A5: Sneakers

Founded by Sankar Bora, Deepan Babu, Bharat Mahajan, and Deepak Patil, CHK makes lifestyle sneakers that are stylish, high-quality, and affordable. Priced between Rs 4,000 and Rs 8,000, they are worn for work, travel, and social settings.

“Today’s consumers—especially Gen Z—want sneakers that express their identity, not just performance,” says Babu. Read more here about its segments such as City Hopper for daily wear; Brad with pop-culture-driven designs; and Legend with sleek, sophisticated looks.

