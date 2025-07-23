Maruti Suzuki, DPIIT partner to support automotive, mobility startups

Automaker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to support startups developing technology solutions in automobile manufacturing and the mobility space.

Under the MoU, startups recognised by DPIIT under the ‘Startup India’ programme will have the opportunity to participate in Maruti Suzuki’s innovation programme. Selected startups will get mentorship, access to industry insights, and Maruti’s network and infrastructure.

The opportunity will also serve as a platform for these companies to connect with incubators, accelerators, and investors.

“India is home to a vibrant and growing startup ecosystem. Through this partnership with DPIIT, we will be able to further accelerate our efforts to support promising startups to create technology-led solutions in the automobile manufacturing and mobility space. This collaboration is a step forward in our commitment to

the Government’s ‘Startup India’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives. We thank DPIIT for partnering with us in

this initiative,” said Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Startup India was launched in 2016, with the aim to catalyse India’s startup ecosystem and build its entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Maruti Suzuki, the Indian subsidiary of Japan-based automaker Suzuki, has been a partner in Startup India and has built multiple programmes to help startups operating in the sector.

According to the company, since the beginning of its innovation programmes, over 5,220 startups have been screened, around 150 startups were engaged, and 28 of these companies have been onboarded to deliver value to Maruti’s business.