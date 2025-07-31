PB Fintech Ltd, the parent of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 84.59 crore in Q1 FY26, up 40.6% from Rs 60.18 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 33.4% to Rs 1,347.99 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,010.49 crore in Q1 FY25. Total income increased 30.2% to Rs 1,446.74 crore from Rs 1,110.75 crore a year earlier.

Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 559.86 crore, up 22.9% from Rs 455.46 crore. Advertising and promotion expenses rose marginally to Rs 253.15 crore from Rs 245.27 crore, a 3.2% rise. Other expenses jumped 44.3% to Rs 458.01 crore from Rs 317.47 crore.

Total expenses increased 25.4% to Rs 1,355.85 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 1,081.13 crore in Q1 FY25.

The company’s total insurance premium stood at Rs 6,616 crore, a 36% increase year-on-year, led by a 65% rise in health insurance premiums. Protection products, comprising health and term insurance, registered 46% year-on-year growth in new premiums.

Lending disbursals through Paisabazaar reached Rs 7,003 crore, up 123% from the previous year, supported by secured credit offerings. However, core online lending disbursals fell 33% year-on-year, highlighting continued stress in the unsecured lending space.

As a result, the platform also strengthened its focus on secured lending, such as home loans, loan against property (LAP), and loan against car, through its PB Connect offering that digitises fulfilment processes.

Renewal revenue rose 43% year-on-year to Rs 725 crore on a 12-month rolling basis, according to PB Fintech.

Its new initiatives, including PB Partners, PB UAE, and PB for Business, recorded a 50% year-on-year revenue increase, with EBITDA margins improving from -12% to -6%. PB Fintech’s UAE business posted a 68% increase in insurance premiums, primarily from health and life products, and was profitable for the second consecutive quarter, though the company did not disclose a specific profit figure for this segment.