Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (July 24, 2025)

From Google's robust quarterly performance to how Tier II cities are leading ecommerce sales, YourStory brings you today’s headlines with key developments across startups.

Featured Stories

Ecommerce order volumes up 19% during mid-year sales, driven by demand in Tier II cities

Ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, as well as D2C brands, witnessed a marked increase in order volumes during multiple sales held last week.

The sale period from July 11 to 14 saw a 19% year-on-year increase in ecommerce order volumes compared to the same period last year, according to trends shared by Unicommerce.

Brands are entering the festive season with heightened expectations, buoyed by strong demand from Tier II and III cities and a clear shift toward premiumisation.

How PawSpace is bringing structure to India’s fragmented pet care industry

Husband-wife duo Shweta Sharma Karthikeyan and Karthikeyan P founded PawSpace, a tech-enabled, full-stack pet care platform, in 2021.

The Bengaluru-based startup started with two core services—pet boarding and sitting services—in 2021, aiming to bring structure and reliability to India’s growing pet care industry.

The company currently provides 11 services, ranging from grooming and training to pet food delivery and even pet funerals. Customers can book services via the website or app, pay online, and receive real-time updates with photos and videos of their pets. The startup was bootstrapped with Rs 1 crore, and has a team of about 12 people.

Latest News

Google parent Alphabet posts steady Q2 results, boosts capex to meet soaring AI, cloud demand

Google parent Alphabet posted solid second-quarter 2025 results, driven by AI innovations integrated into its search and cloud operations.

The company raised its full-year capital expenditure forecast by $10 billion to $85 billion, citing strong demand for its cloud offerings.

The California-based company’s net profit in Q2 rose 19.4% to $28.2 billion, up from $23.6 billion in the year-ago period. Revenue for the quarter surged 13.8% to $96.4 billion, compared to $84.7 billion a year ago.

Funding News

Bharatsure raises Rs 6 crore from IPV, Capital A and Atrium Angels

Insurtech startup Bharatsure has raised Rs 6 crore in funding from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), Capital A, and Atrium Angels to scale its insurance infrastructure and deepen access to group and embedded insurance solutions.

The company also announced a partnership with Battery Smart to roll out natural calamity and personal accident insurance for over 1,500 battery-swapping stations and 70,000 drivers across 50 cities

Founded by Anuj Parekh and Sanil Basutkar, the company has doubled its revenues in FY25 with a break even at contribution margin level (CM3). It is now targeting ₹100 crore revenue by FY28 and ₹1,000 crore by FY34.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)