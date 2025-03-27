Inflection Point Ventures reports 14 exits in 2024

Angel investment network Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) announced 14 exits in 2024, recording an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of about 36%. Despite challenges in the funding environment, IPV reported that its exits and investor returns reflect its approach to supporting scalable startups.

With these developments, IPV has facilitated 47 exits from a portfolio of over 200 startups in the past five years, it said in a statement.

Key exits of the year included the acquisition of Prescinto AI by IBM and Parablu’s sale to CrashPlan. These deals indicate IPV's interest in the technology and investment sectors.

IBM acquired Prescinto AI, a renewable energy-focused AI platform, resulting in a 28% IRR and a 2.17X return for investors. Meanwhile, CrashPlan bought data protection firm Parablu, recording an IRR of about 30% with a 2.2X return in three years.

Other reported exits included Aksum (52% IRR, 1.55X multiple of money), Conscious Chemist (54% IRR, 1.45X MoM), and Qubehealth (53% IRR, 4.06X MoM), the firm said in a statement.

In 2024, IPV-backed startups secured 25 follow-on rounds, involving domestic and international investors. Reported investments included Stage, backed by Goodwater Capital and Blume Ventures; Fashor, supported by Blume Ventures; Kazam, which attracted funding from Vertex Ventures, Avaana, and Chakra; Freed, backed by Sorin and Piper Serica; Samosa Party, which secured investment from DS Group; and BonV Aero, which received funding from global investor Tim Draper.

The investment firm has facilitated blended primary and secondary transactions, providing optional exits with 30-40% IRRs and 3-4X returns.

“Despite market uncertainties, our startups continue to attract interest from top-tier VCs and strategic investors,” said Ankur Mittal, Co-founder of IPV, in an interaction with YourStory. “By focusing on high-growth potential companies and fostering key relationships, we aim to ensure both capital appreciation and early liquidity for investors.”

Mittal emphasised that IPV was created to solve long-standing challenges in the angel investment ecosystem. He explained, “When we moved back to India, we faced challenges entering the angel investing world. Membership platforms weren’t open to everyone; they required references and interviews. Membership fees were high, and the minimum ticket size was steep. We wanted to democratise angel investing.”

IPV has developed a structured approach to early-stage investments, focusing on ensuring startup success beyond just providing capital. “Every startup looks attractive when you put money in, but once you start working with the founders, reality sets in. We actively work with them to ensure they meet their goals, hire the right talent, and stick to their strategic vision,” said Mittal.

Exit strategies are a key focus for IPV. “Investors often face liquidity challenges in startup investing. Nine out of ten startups fail within the first two years, while the successful ones take five years or more to generate returns. We consciously work toward creating exit opportunities at different funding stages,” Mittal explained.

He added that IPV works closely with founders to ensure secondary sale options are carved out during follow-on rounds, allowing investors to exit without waiting for an IPO or acquisition.

“We require startups to provide compliance reports every quarter—GST filings, income tax, financial statements—so our investors can track performance. Many of our investors are CFOs of large companies, and they ask tough questions. That keeps transparency intact,” said Mittal.

With its focus on structured investing, active post-investment support, and well-planned exit strategies, IPV has carved a niche in India’s venture ecosystem. “People celebrate investments, but exits matter. For an asset class to be sustainable, there must be regular, frequent exits,” he added.