Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (July 25, 2025)

Featured stories

Mirror, mirror, scan my skin: How Style Lounge is disrupting beauty booking

Launched in early 2025, Style Lounge was built to address these structural inefficiencies through a digital-first approach. The platform operates via a dual-app model—one designed for consumers and another for salon partners.

In just three months of operations, the app has surpassed 25,000 downloads on both Android and iOS, with over 14,000 active users and 1,000 salons onboarded across the Delhi NCR region. These salons were mapped from a total base of 2,800 establishments, a significant proportion of which remain independent, under-digitised, or unlisted.

Building for India 2030: How AI is transforming critical industries

As India lays the foundation for a $10-trillion economy by 2030 with a digital-first, innovation-driven approach, the upcoming edition of TechSparks—YourStory’s flagship tech-startup conference—will focus on artificial intelligence and examine its far-reaching potential.

This Pune startup is building a tech backbone for India’s metal supply chain

Founded by brothers Dhananjay Goel and Vedant Goel, Enlight Metals serves over 500 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across sectors like solar, wind, cable, warehousing, infrastructure, and government projects.

"There were too many inefficiencies in how this industry worked—whether in rate negotiations, availability of special-grade materials, or delivery timelines," says Dhananjay, Director, Enlight Metals.

"We’re solving for that with structured supply chains and intelligent systems." Completely bootstrapped so far, the company is in talks with investors and is aiming for an IPO by 2027. It projects revenue of Rs 400 crore in FY26 and says it is already profitable.

AR Rahman meets OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for AI Music Project 'Secret Mountain’

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has collaborated with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for his latest AI-driven musical project Secret Mountain.

In a recent post on X, Rahman shared that he met Altman at the OpenAI headquarters in San Francisco to discuss the project, which includes a virtual global band, to explore avenues to use AI in the music industry.

Latest news

Elevation Capital sells additional stake in Ixigo parent Le Travenues for Rs 226 Cr

Elevation Capital has further pared its stake in Le Travenues Technology Ltd., the parent company of online travel aggregator Ixigo, through an open market transaction valued at Rs 226 crore.

SAIF Partners India IV Ltd, an affiliate of Elevation Capital, sold about 1.01 crore shares—or 2.59% of the company’s equity—on Tuesday, July 22. Following the transaction, its holding has decreased from 9.04% to 6.45% in the Gurugram-based travel tech company, according to a stock exchange disclosure.

Antler, Kunal Shah-backed EV financing startup Ohm Daily shuts down

Ohm Daily, formerly Ohm Mobility, is winding down operations after five years, according to co-founder and CEO Nikhil Nair.

“While we didn’t crack the model that could scale and sustain, we got a front-row seat to what works, what doesn’t, and why,” Nair said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

“We’re taking everything we’ve learned (especially what not to do!) and putting it to work in our next build.” Founded to address financing and infrastructure challenges in the electric mobility space, the startup enabled EV financing for thousands of drivers and collaborated with several partners in the ecosystem.

Yali Capital closes its maiden deeptech fund at Rs 893 Cr

Venture capital firm Yali Capital has closed its maiden deeptech-focused fund at Rs 893 crore, exceeding its target of Rs 500 crore and the Rs 310 crore greenshoe option.

The firm, which counts Intel CEO and veteran investor Lip-Bu Tan as one of its advisors, will look to invest across early-stage companies—seed and Series A—and late-stage companies, which includes Series D and beyond.

Yali Capital’s Limited Partners (LP) base includes corporates like Infosys, Qualcomm Ventures, and Tata AIG. It has also received backing from DPIIT Fund of Funds for startups and Self-Reliant India Fund, among others.

Funding news

True Colors Limited raises undisclosed funding to strengthen market position

True Colors Limited has successfully closed a key funding round, welcoming Niveshaay Hedgehogs Fund and Finavenue Capital Trust – Finavenue Growth Fund as strategic partners.

The newly raised capital will be deployed to scale up True Colors' core operations across its fabric printing, sublimation paper business, machine trading and ink supply. This includes enhancing production capacity, improving process efficiencies, and supporting the recent acquisition of True Colors Print to strengthen vertical integration.

IA and Finvolve Invest $1.1M in defence-tech startup Ammunic Systems

Ammunic Systems, a defence tech company in India has raised S1.1 million in its seed round led by India Accelerator and its multi-stage VC arm Finvolve. The company aims at scaling existing products and building new indigenous defence technologies.

The fresh infusion will enable the defence tech company to accelerate its innovation roadmap and boost operational capacity. Primarily, the funds will be utilised for research and development (R&D), scaling up manufacturing, team expansion and new product development in addition to enhancing their existing product lines.

Other news

NODWIN Gaming partners with Sony LIV for streaming rights of Esports World Cup 2025

NODWIN Gaming, South Asia’s leading esports and gaming company, has announced that Sony LIV has acquired the Hindi and English language media rights for select matches of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025, further amplifying the tournament’s reach and representation across India.





As part of the partnership, Sony LIV will stream select matches from the Esports World Cup in India, bringing the action to millions of fans in languages they resonate with. Coverage begins with Chess in Hindi on July 24, followed by a Hindi livestream of EWC matches starting July 25, featuring India’s BGMI team Aryan x TMG Gaming, among others. Tekken 8 kicks off on August 13.





The Hindi-language broadcast will be available exclusively on the Sony LIV app and official website.

EaseMyTrip signs MoU with Timbuckdo to make student travel affordable

﻿EaseMyTrip﻿, an online travel platform, said it entered a partnership with Timbuckdo, a leading student-focused social commerce platform. This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to make travel more affordable, accessible, and aspirational for students across India through exclusive, curated discounts on flights, buses, hotels, and experiences.

This initiative will combine EaseMyTrip’s travel infrastructure with Timbuckdo’s engagement within India’s student ecosystem to unlock discounts and access for India’s Gen Z population.

"EaseMyTrip has always believed in making travel accessible to all. Through this partnership with Timbuckdo, we are unlocking significant value for the student segment—a demographic that is deeply aspirational, digitally savvy, and hungry to explore. We are excited to empower their travel dreams through deeper discounts and curated travel solutions," said Sanchit Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer of EaseMyTrip.

