Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 30, 2025)

YourStory brings you today's headlines with the latest developments across sectors.

Featured stories

AI is changing the game, but the human element still matters: Microsoft India Talent Acquisition Head

Artificial intelligence may be evolving at breakneck speed, but in talent acquisition, one truth still holds: only humans can truly judge humans—at least for now.

Behind every AI-driven résumé parser and ChatGPT-polished profile sits a recruiter’s intuition. Smaller, agile firms may embrace AI’s top-three shortlists, but larger organisations remain wary, mindful of reputational risk, legal complexity, and the pace of AI’s evolution.

Daryl Pinto, India Head of Talent Acquisition at Microsoft, discusses how AI is reshaping talent acquisition, from automation and ethics to the importance of upskilling, Gen Z expectations, and the enduring value of the human touch in hiring.

From finding courts to tournaments: The startup bringing order to India’s pickleball craze

Founded by Siddhant Jatia Mumbai-based Picklebay is an end-to-end pickleball platform that has gained over 1,100 users within two months, with strong traction in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

Picklebay has emerged as India’s first tech-integrated, end-to-end platform dedicated entirely to pickleball.

To create a reliable database of facilities, the team physically visited every pickleball court across six major cities: Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Today, Picklebay lists around 225 facilities representing 600-650 courts. Each listing includes live images, verified measurements, and details of amenities such as lighting, parking, and washrooms.

Gitanjali Bhutani on taking risks, leadership, and why she still writes code at Amazon India

Growing up in Bengaluru, Gitanjali Bhutani was passionate about robots, not the towering mechanical giants of science fiction, but practical automatons that could serve food or help with household chores.

Today, Bhutani is one of Amazon's top technology leaders. As the Director of Software Development, she directs a 4,000-strong team that powers competitive pricing for millions of customers.

Freshworks raises FY25 guidance on AI momentum, reports 18% rise in Q2 revenue

Freshworks﻿ on Wednesday raised its full-year revenue guidance on the back of increasing customer adoption.

The company now expects FY25 revenue to be between $822.9 million and $828.9 million. The US-listed firm had in April said it expected FY25 revenue to be within the range of $815.3 million to $824.3 million. It also said it is expecting its adjusted net income from operations to be between $153 - $157 million, compared to prior guidance of $139.5 - $147.5 million.

W Health Ventures launches $70M second fund

W Health Ventures has launched a $70 million second fund to build and scale healthcare startups in India, doubling down on its strategy of incubating companies from the ground up.

The Boston- and India-based venture capital firm said Fund II will back eight to ten companies over the next four years. The focus will be on single-speciality care delivery models tailored for Indian clinical needs, and AI-powered B2B healthcare services aimed at markets in the United States.

Latest news

Eternal pegs 20% annual growth outlook for food delivery, doubles headcount

Consumer tech startup Eternal remains confident in the long-term growth of its food delivery business even as the segment sees stable growth in the sluggish macroeconomic backdrop, according to its Annual Report.

Food delivery platform Zomato continues to hold a long-term growth outlook of over 20% yearly NOV (Net Order Value) growth—value of all goods sold on the platform minus discounts—in the business. The company cites strong, unchanged fundamentals as its base, namely, low penetration of restaurant food as well as increasing urbanisation and per capita income in India.

OpenAI wants ChatGPT to help students learn, not just look up answers

OpenAI﻿has rolled out a new ChatGPT feature called ‘study mode’, turning the chatbot from a simple answer machine into an interactive learning partner, marking a notable development in how AI can support education.

“Study mode is designed to help students learn with ChatGPT, not just get answers. It guides users step by step, asking thoughtful questions and adapting to each student’s goals and skill level - much like a tutor would,” said Leah Belsky, Vice President - Education, OpenAI, in a LinkedIn post.

MS Dhoni backs insurtech firm ACKO as investor, brand ambassador

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former captain of the Indian cricket team, has joined insurtech company ACKO as an investor and brand ambassador.

The partnership includes a strategic investment made through Dhoni’s family office, Midas Deals. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2016 by Varun Dua, ACKO has distributed insurance products to over 78 million unique customers and issued more than one billion policies since its inception, it said.

Funding news

Flexprice Secures $500K to scale open-source billing for the AI-first economy

Flexprice, an open-source billing and metering platform for AI and Agentic companies has raised $500,000 in pre-seed funding, led by TDV Partners, with participation from operators and angels from Innovaccer, Magicpin, Zomato, and Aftershoot.

The round also saw participation from seasoned operators and angel investors from Brij Bhushan (Co-founders, magicpin), Gunjan Patidar, Ram Singla and Pradyot Ghate (leadership, Zomato), Sandeep Gupta

(Co-founder, Innovaccer), Akash Singh (ex-Co-founder, Observe.AI), and Harshit Dwivedi (Founder, Aftershoot).

With the new funding, Flexprice will expand its engineering team, accelerate integrations with popular payment gateways, and deepen its open-source offerings as it builds the modern billing stack for AI and

Agentic companies.

L-R: Manish Choudhary, Koshima Satija & Nikhil Mishra, Co-founders, Flexprice

Littlebox raises $2.1 M to power India’s Fastest-Growing Gen Z Fashion Brand, led by Huddle Ventures and Prath Ventures

Littlebox, a fast fashion startup, has raised Rs 17.5 crore (~US $2.1 million) in their first funding round co-led by Huddle Ventures and Prath Ventures, with participation from a select group of prominent angel investors.

What sets this raise apart is Littlebox’s journey itself, a brand entirely bootstrapped and EBITDA-positive since inception, now raising equity capital to amplify its momentum and scale with precision.

Founded in June 2022 by Rimjim Deka and Partha Kakati, Littlebox is a D2C fashion platforms, operates on a 15-day stock cycle, powered by a proprietary demand-forecasting algorithm. From being headquartered in Guwahati, a rarity in the Indian startup landscape to running a 40,000 sq ft facility in Noida and launching ~100 new SKUs every week, Littlebox has disrupted the fashion supply chain with a model that is fast, profitable, and responsive.

Heizen raises $500,000 from Titan Capital to disrupt legacy IT services with AI-native software delivery model

Heizen, an AI-native software delivery startup, has raised $500,000 in pre-seed funding led by Titan Capital, with participation from leading angel investors including Varun Alagh (Mamaearth) and Abhishek Goyal (Tracxn). The funding will be used to scale Heizen’s engineering team in India, expand customer acquisition in the U.S., and continue developing its proprietary multi-agent software delivery platform.

Founded in April 2024 by Aman Arora, Abhilasha Singh, and Nijansh Verma, Heizen was created to reimagine India’s IT services model for the AI-native era. Heizen currently works with startups and is scaling its GTM to serve high-growth companies and enterprises. The platform blends LLM-powered AI agents with human engineers to accelerate the design, development, and deployment of custom AI products, internal tools, and MVPs.

Wah! Puchka Wah! Litti raises $230,000 from Wow Momo Founder Sagar Daryani, and other global angel investors

Homegrown QSR startup Wah! Puchka Wah! Litti has raised $230,000 in a strategic funding round by Sagar Daryani (Co-founder, Wow! Momo), Abhishek Rungta, Dot & Key Co-founder, and other global angel investors.

Founded by Deepak Kumar, the brand is on a mission to transform India's iconic street snacks into a modern, hygienic, and scalable QSR experience - all while preserving the authentic taste that defines Indian street food. This young founder is steering toward becoming India’s most trusted street food brand.

The brand currently operates 18 thriving outlets in Kolkata, has served over 2 lakh happy customers, and maintains a strong 4.6+ rating on Swiggy and Zomato - proving that authenticity and hygiene can go hand in hand. The brand recently launched its own D2C platform, wahfoods.com, offering fresh Puchkas and Litti-Chokha delivered in under 30 minutes.

Other news

DPIIT signs MoU with Ather Energy to strengthen EV manufacturing and clean mobility ecosystem

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ather Energy Limited, an Indian electric vehicle manufacturer, to accelerate the growth of India’s clean mobility and advanced manufacturing sectors. The collaboration is being undertaken as part of the Build in Bharat initiative led by the Startup Policy Forum (SPF), a coalition of over 50 innovation-focused startups.

The MoU outlines a comprehensive partnership between DPIIT and Ather Energy that will focus on strategic mentorship for deep-tech startups, infrastructure support for startups in the EV value chain, joint innovation programs such as the Bharat Startup Grand Challenge, co-hosted talent and skill development initiatives, and participation in events like Startup Mahakumbh along with on-ground exposure visits.

IIT Madras-incubated Firm Plugzmart develops indigenous EV charging platform designed to connect chargers with multiple networks

IIT Madras-incubated Smart EV Charger company Plugzmart has developed an Indigenous EV Charging Platform that is designed to connect chargers with multiple CMS networks.

This is a first-of-its-kind ‘Relay’, which is a Multi-CMS Connect platform that allows a single EV charger to connect to multiple Charging Management Systems (CMS) simultaneously. This means a charger is no longer restricted to a single app or network, giving it the freedom to be accessed by multiple platforms, all in real time.

Currently, most EV chargers are locked to one CMS, meaning that customers of only that one EV Brand could utilize the charger. Plugzmart’s solution breaks this limitation by introducing an intelligent middleware that enables multiple CMS connections for a single charger.

Atlys launches India’s first visa sale, offering visas to key global destinations for just Re1

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Atlys is set to shake up India's travel landscape by launching the country's first-ever visa sale: "Atlys One Way Out." The visa processing platform will go live with the sale exclusively on the Atlys website for two days: August 4th and 5th.

During the two-day sale, Indian travellers will be able to apply for visas to a wide range of popular destinations, including the UAE, UK, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia, South Africa, Egypt, Hong Kong, Georgia, Oman, Morocco, Qatar, Kenya, and Taiwan among others, for just Re 1. Additionally, appointment bookings for countries requiring in-person visits, such as the United States and select Schengen nations , will also be available at just Re 1.

BHIVE workspace appoints former Smartworks Projects Head Esha Ranjan as Chief Projects Officer

BHIVE Workspace, a growing premium coworking and managed office brand, today announced the appointment of Esha Ranjan as Chief Projects Officer (CPO). This key leadership addition comes as BHIVE sharpens its execution engine in preparation for its planned IPO in 2026.

Esha brings over 20 years of global project delivery experience, having executed more than 8 million sq. ft. of commercial real estate across India, Australia, and New Zealand. Her portfolio spans marquee projects for global brands such as Google, LinkedIn, and IKEA, with expertise in CapEx management, vendor strategy, and design governance.

Samsung and Startup India Sign MoU to Empower India’s Next Generation of Innovators

Samsung, a consumer electronics brand, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Startup India, a flagship initiative of the Government of India, to empower young innovators from remote corners of India and strengthen the country’s startup ecosystem with Samsung Solve for Tomorrow.

The MoU was signed in New Delhi and brings together Samsung’s flagship nationwide innovation contest, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, and Startup India’s robust national ecosystem of incubation, mentorship, and policy support. The collaboration aims to identify and nurture high-potential talent, especially from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, by providing access to infrastructure, expert guidance, market linkages, and funding opportunities.

Bengaluru Ranks 2nd in India’s Crypto Adoption: CoinSwitch Q2 2025 Report

CoinSwitch, India’s largest crypto trading platform, today unveiled the Q2 2025 edition of its flagship report ‘India’s Crypto Portfolio’. Drawing insights from over 2 crore users, the report offers a detailed look at India’s rapidly evolving crypto ecosystem, highlighting regional adoption trends, investor behaviour, and the most popular digital assets.

According to the report, Bengaluru ranked 2nd in India’s crypto investment landscape in Q2 2025, contributing 6.8% to the country’s overall crypto investments.

“Q2 2025 has been a breakout quarter for crypto globally, and India is no exception. Bitcoin’s rally past $123,000, policy shifts in the West, and growing investor confidence have together sparked a surge in participation,” said Balaji Srihari, Vice President, CoinSwitch. “Crypto is clearly mainstreaming in India, and the fact that a majority of investor wallets are in profit reflects just how far the ecosystem has come. We’re seeing Indians build well-rounded portfolios, from blue-chip assets like BTC and ETH to bold bets on Meme and gaming tokens. The momentum is real, the adoption is deepening, and it’s making India one of the most dynamic crypto markets in the world,” he added.

Swiggy launches maternity programme

Swiggy, an on-demand convenience platform, today announced significant enhancements to its parental care policy with the introduction of ‘Mom’entum 2.0—a comprehensive, multi-year program designed to support mothers at every stage of their motherhood journey.

Girish Menon, Chief Human Resources Officer at Swiggy, said, “Inclusivity goes beyond increasing gender diversity—it’s about building a workplace where mothers feel supported as they grow their careers and care for their families. Over the past 11 years, women at Swiggy have led critical roles—driving impact and solving complex challenges. We understand that motherhood isn’t a single event, but a journey with evolving needs and challenges."

"That’s where ‘Mom’entum 2.0 comes in—a long-term, structured program that offers meaningful support, especially during the most formative years of motherhood. It’s designed to create an environment where women can grow in their careers while staying true to their personal journeys. This is another step in our ongoing commitment to building a truly inclusive workplace for all Swiggsters," he said.

Convozen.AI launches no-code platform to build agentic bots on WhatsApp in under 10 minutes

Convozen.AI, the conversational intelligence suite by NoBroker, announced the launch of its platform that enables businesses to create fully functional agentic bots on WhatsApp in under 10 minutes. These agentic bots have multilingual efficiencies, can handle complex customer journeys, remember context, make decisions, and continuously improve, delivering a seamless 24/7 personalized customer service experience.

The platform brings together voicebots and chatbots into a unified, multilingual experience, all on WhatsApp, the most familiar and accessible interface for billions.

This new platform, built on Meta’s voice and chat APIs allows brands to deploy agents AI Bots which can be voice + chat, only voice or only chat and work as humans in the language preferred by customers. They don’t just respond but are capable to reason, act, and resolve issues just like humans.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)