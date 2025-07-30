Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former captain of the Indian cricket team, has joined insurtech company ACKO as an investor and brand ambassador.

The partnership includes a strategic investment made through Dhoni’s family office, Midas Deals. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“As an automobile enthusiast, I’ve often found insurance to be unnecessarily complicated,” Dhoni said in a statement. “ACKO brings clarity where there was confusion. Their tech-first, customer-centric approach reflects the way the new India wants to engage with insurance. I’m excited to support a brand that’s focused on trust and transformation.”

Founded in 2016 by Varun Dua, ACKO has distributed insurance products to over 78 million unique customers and issued more than one billion policies since its inception, it said.

“Dhoni’s association with ACKO isn’t just a brand collaboration, but it is a meeting of mindsets,” said Dua. “He mirrors the values that have shaped ACKO’s journey: customer-first thinking, simplicity, and bold innovation. His presence strengthens our resolve to rewrite the playbook for insurance in India.”

The tie-up with Dhoni comes as ACKO ramps up its visibility and user acquisition strategy amid increasing competition in India’s insurtech sector. The company has also made inroads into embedded insurance through partnerships with platforms such as OYO, redBus, Zomato, and Urban Company.

ACKO has secured distribution deals with digital platforms, including PhonePe and MyGate, and expanded its group health offering to over 200 companies, including Swiggy, Razorpay, and CRED.

Dhoni has invested in several ventures since retiring from the national team, including boAt, Garuda Aerospace, EMotorad (electric bicycles), Khatabook, Cars24, and HomeLane.

In March, Dhoni's family office invested in real estate platform SILA, which is backed by Norwest Venture Partners.