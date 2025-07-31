Startups, lawsuits, and liability: Why insurance is no longer optional in 2025

Just a few years ago, India's startup landscape was still largely defined by the pursuit of scale and disruption, and the discussion around risk was mostly theoretical, limited to competition and investor exits. Today, in 2025, the same halls that buzzed with discussion around valuation and blitz-scaling are beginning to experience a different energy around risk or even liability. So, the question is, how can we protect ourselves from lawsuits, reputational loss, and regulatory risks?

The maturity of an ecosystem is not simply its ability to build but to withstand shock. For India's startups, the shocks are no longer hypothetical. High-profile lawsuits from data breaches and disgruntled employees, investor disputes, and social media backlash have made legal risk a reality and, in some cases, a survival threat. Hence, liability insurance, often overlooked as a mundane corporate expense, is quickly evolving into a strategic necessity.

Imagine a young, fast-growing fintech startup flushed with investor capital and rapidly expanding business, but it experienced an attack on its technology that led to the exposure of vulnerable customer data.

No, not intentional malevolence, not even a blind spot that overlooked a vulnerability, but it doesn't matter. This is followed by a legal notice; the startup lost the trust of its users, then its investors. What made things worse, it didn't have cyber liability insurance coverage. The company had to divert funds it had set aside for the next round of growth and pay legal fees. By the time the dust settled, the startup was extinct, the product roadmap was destroyed, the next funding round was fumbled, and ultimately, the founders' reputations diminished.

Legal risk is now part of the fabric of how we do business, especially for companies in data-heavy, highly regulated, and customer-facing sectors. The explosion of India’s digital economy has created tremendous opportunities for businesses, but also new layers of accountability. Every line of code, every clause in an offer letter, every tweet of a company executive, anything could be a breeding ground for legal claims.

So within this ecosystem, liability insurance is not a ‘safety net’; it is foundational hygiene. It says to your investors that you are responsible. It says to your team that they are protected. And it says to the market that you are building for the long run.

The changes to the regulatory environment in India have made this urgency even greater. The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act creates a new standard for how companies need to handle data about users. For any startup that deals with personal or financial information, whether in the fintech, edtech, healthtech, the ecommerce world, the law is now mandatory reading. Fines resulting from a single breach can reach into lakhs and crores, and in some cases, can result in criminal action against founders or officers personally. While liability insurance may not erase a breach, it can cushion the fall and allow companies to adapt and respond in a timely and transparent manner.

Another trend which has shifted the conversation is investor behaviour. In the early 2010s, investors wanted to see aggressive growth. Today, they want stability, governance and compliance. Many now ask for evidence of Directors and Officers Insurance, also known as D&O insurance, before any money is released. Investors have seen enough horror stories to know that a single bad legal decision on a startup’s part can shift a unicorn into a teaching moment.

Insurance can't eliminate stress, but it can provide legal support, cover expert advice and provide some calm in a storm. And the best part? It has never been easier. You can now compare policies online, pay monthly premiums, and startups can find plans tailored to their stage, sector and risk profile.

In the unpredictable realm of startups, courage is required, but so is caution. And in 2025, no startup business can afford to ignore all the legal landmines that companies are now liable for, consciously or unconsciously, simply by being a business.

(Santosh Sahoo is the Vice President – SME Insurance at Probus.)