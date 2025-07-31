Santosh Sahoo is the Vice President – SME Insurance at Probus, where he leads the company’s efforts in developing customised insurance solutions for small and medium enterprises. With over a decade of experience in the insurance and fintech space, he has played a key role in driving digital transformation, partner training programs, and expanding outreach in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. His strategic focus is on bridging the insurance gap for SMEs across India through innovative and scalable solutions.