VerSe Innovation appoints Rohit Sandal as CHRO

VerSe Innovation, the parent company of Dailyhunt, has appointed Rohit Sandal as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

The company said Maya John, who is the outgoing Chief People Officer, has stepped down to take on a new opportunity outside of the company.

Sandal joins VerSe after stints at Freshworks, Lenovo, and Dell, where he worked in similar roles and has led people initiatives at scale.

Along with the appointment, the company also reiterated its near-term goal of achieving breakeven in the second half of the fiscal year, spearheaded by its product portfolio, including NexVerse.ai, Dailyhunt Premium, Josh audio calling and stories, among others.

“VerSe Innovation is redefining the digital content experience for Bharat and beyond. I am excited to be part of a mission-driven organisation that places equal importance on technology and people. I look forward to partnering with the founders and the broader leadership team to amplify our talent strategies and foster an environment where every individual can thrive and grow with impact,” said Sandal in a statement.

The appointment comes months after the firm undertook layoffs of about 350 employees as it looked to streamline operations amidst an AI push and drive profitability.

While the company is yet to file its FY25 results, it had reported a 7% decline in operating revenue in FY24. The company’s total revenue fell from Rs 1,356 crore in FY23 to Rs 1,261 crore in the last fiscal year.

In a conversation with The CapTable, Umang Bedi, co-founder of VerSe Innovation, cited a “sluggish advertising market” for the downturn.