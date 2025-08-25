Amazon launches 40 new rest centres for delivery partners with HPCL

E-commerce major Amazon India on Monday announced the expansion of 'Project Ashray', launching 40 more rest centres for all delivery partners across the country in collaboration with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

Ashray centres are dedicated rest stops for delivery associates, offering air-conditioned seating, clean drinking water, mobile charging points, washrooms, and first-aid kits.

With the latest addition, Amazon now operates 65 Ashray centres across 13 cities, including 24 in Delhi-NCR.

Amazon aims to set up 100 such centres by the end of 2025.

"These Ashray centres address the everyday challenges delivery partners face while navigating bustling traffic and extreme weather conditions," said Salim Memon, Director, Amazon Operations, India.

Also Read Amazon sees festive cheer as smaller cities power growth

The Ashray (meaning shelter in Hindi) centres are not confined to Amazon's own network of delivery partners. Associates across the ecommerce and logistics ecosystem can avail these facilities.

Located at petrol pumps and commercial rental spaces, these centres are equipped with essential amenities. Ashray centres operate from 9 AM to 9 PM, seven days a week, all year round, offering free access to all visiting delivery associates for up to 30 minutes per visit.

The expansion comes as Amazon gears up for the festive season, having recently announced the creation of over 150,000 seasonal work opportunities across its operations network.

These roles, which include direct and indirect positions, are spread across more than 400 cities and encompass opportunities for thousands of women associates and over 2,000 PWD (persons with disabilities).