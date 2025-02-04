Zomato delivery partners earn Rs 28,000 monthly on average: Deepinder Goyal

In 2024, over 15 lakh partners chose to work with ﻿Zomato﻿, said Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal in a recent post on X (Twitter), noting that the surge reflects the growing demand as well as the company’s approach to gig work.

Goyal stated that for those working at least eight hours a day, average monthly earnings reached approximately Rs 28,000. After factoring in estimated fuel costs of around Rs 5,000, Zomato claims the income remains highly competitive compared to other available options.

Beyond earnings, Goyal said it also offers insurance benefits that cover accident, death, and health-related expenses. In 2024, insurance claims paid to delivery partners exceeded Rs 53 crore, with 55% of claims covering non-accident medical expenses.

He also talked about the flexibility of its platform, allowing partners to work year-round on their schedules. While some engage in part-time work for supplemental income, others opt for seasonal or time-specific shifts.

Growing emphasis on gig workers’ well-being

In Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced significant measures to support gig workers. The government plans to provide formal recognition and social security benefits to approximately 1 crore gig workers. This initiative includes issuing unique identity cards, registering workers on the e-Shram portal, and offering healthcare coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

These steps aim to empower gig workers by ensuring access to essential social security benefits and healthcare services.

According to data from TeamLease Digital, which provides staffing solutions, the average monthly earnings of dark store workers are projected to rise by 9.15% to Rs 20,167 in FY25. The earnings growth observed among dark store workers and delivery partners of quick commerce platforms in 2023-24 is expected to persist in the current year, though at a slower pace.