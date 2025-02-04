Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
FoodTech

Zomato delivery partners earn Rs 28,000 monthly on average: Deepinder Goyal

After factoring in estimated fuel costs of around Rs 5,000, Zomato claims the income remains highly competitive compared to other available options.

Anuj Suvarna20 Stories
Zomato delivery partners earn Rs 28,000 monthly on average: Deepinder Goyal

Tuesday February 04, 2025 , 2 min Read

In 2024, over 15 lakh partners chose to work with ﻿Zomato﻿, said Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal in a recent post on X (Twitter), noting that the surge reflects the growing demand as well as the company’s approach to gig work. 

Goyal stated that for those working at least eight hours a day, average monthly earnings reached approximately Rs 28,000. After factoring in estimated fuel costs of around Rs 5,000, Zomato claims the income remains highly competitive compared to other available options.

Beyond earnings, Goyal said it also offers insurance benefits that cover accident, death, and health-related expenses. In 2024, insurance claims paid to delivery partners exceeded Rs 53 crore, with 55% of claims covering non-accident medical expenses.

He also talked about the flexibility of its platform, allowing partners to work year-round on their schedules. While some engage in part-time work for supplemental income, others opt for seasonal or time-specific shifts.

Also Read
Modalities being worked out for gig workers' PM-JAY coverage: Expenditure Secretary

Growing emphasis on gig workers’ well-being

In Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced significant measures to support gig workers. The government plans to provide formal recognition and social security benefits to approximately 1 crore gig workers. This initiative includes issuing unique identity cards, registering workers on the e-Shram portal, and offering healthcare coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

These steps aim to empower gig workers by ensuring access to essential social security benefits and healthcare services.

According to data from TeamLease Digital, which provides staffing solutions, the average monthly earnings of dark store workers are projected to rise by 9.15% to Rs 20,167 in FY25. The earnings growth observed among dark store workers and delivery partners of quick commerce platforms in 2023-24 is expected to persist in the current year, though at a slower pace.

Edited by Kanishk Singh