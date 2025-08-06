Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V., a key shareholder in One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, has offloaded over 3.72 crore shares worth approximately Rs 3,980 crore in the company through bulk deals on the BSE on Tuesday.

With this deal, Antfin has fully exited its stake in One97 Communications.

The shares were picked up by global institutional investors, including Societe Generale and MY Asian Opportunities Master Fund LP.

Stock exchange data shows that the stake sale by Antfin comprised two blocks of 1,86,43,863 shares each, priced at Rs 1,067.53 and Rs 1,067.63 apiece, respectively, valuing the total transaction at over Rs Rs 3,980 crore.

On the buy side, Societe Generale and its ODI (offshore derivative instruments) arm together snapped up 67.5 lakh shares, while MY Asian Opportunities Master Fund LP acquired 35 lakh shares, both at Rs 1,067.50 per share.

This is the second major stake sale in Paytm by Antfin in less than three months. On May 13, the Chinese investor had offloaded 1.27 crore shares at around Rs 823–826 per share, raising over Rs 1,050 crore.

Ant Group, once the largest shareholder in Paytm-parent One97 Communications, has been steadily reducing its exposure following regulatory pressures and changing geopolitical dynamics. Its latest divestment comes as Paytm’s stock has recovered sharply from its lows earlier this year, buoyed by a return to profitability and improved investor sentiment.