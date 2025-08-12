awfis Q1 revenue up 30% to Rs 334.70 Cr; PAT surges nearly 3.6x

Awfis Space Solutions has reported a 30% year-on-year rise in revenue from operations to Rs 334.70 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 257.74 crore, led by strong demand and higher occupancy across its centres. Profit after tax increased 3.6X to Rs 9.98 crore compared to Rs 2.79 crore in Q1FY25.

Total income increased 31.8% to Rs 353.04 crore from Rs 267.88 crore. Depreciation and amortisation grew 51.8% to Rs 88.52 crore from Rs 58.30 crore. Employee benefits expense declined 24.3% to Rs 29.63 crore from Rs 39.12 crore. Other expenses increased 57.3% to Rs 124.13 crore from Rs 78.90 crore. Total expenses rose to Rs 342.67 crore from Rs 265.09 crore in Q1 of FY25.

The management said operating momentum was supported by better occupancies, operating leverage and cost discipline. “We are pleased to share that we have begun FY26 on a strong note, delivering a robust financial performance that reflects the strength of the business model and execution capability,” said Amit Ramani, Chairman & MD, Awfis, adding that EBITDA margins expanded to 37.8%.

Operationally, Awfis added 6,065 seats in the quarter, taking its total capacity to about 140,186 seats across 220 centres. The company signed contracts for 15,000 seats in Q1 and has ~18,000 seats already signed to move in during Q2–Q3, translating to RS 463 crore of logged-in revenue.

The management highlighted that all new centres signed between June 2024 and June 2025 were located in Grade-A assets, underscoring a premiumisation strategy.

Allied Services continued to scale, with revenue rising ~43% YoY to about Rs 36 crore in Q1, helped by deeper penetration in F&B, Tech Labs (IT solutioning) and mobility/employee transportation offerings.

The company reported paying Rs 20 crore in profit share to landlords.

Looking ahead, management guided to continued margin improvement as newer centres mature and premium products scale. “Structurally, we are in a trajectory for margin expansion over the next two, three years,” the team said, pointing to rising blended occupancy, operating leverage and a higher mix of Grade-A centres.