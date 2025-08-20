How Beyond Appliances is reinventing Indian kitchens with smart technology

The Indian kitchen, where people spend two to three hours a day cooking, has seen little meaningful technological innovation. Beyond Appliances is set to change that, says Eshwar K Vikas, Co-founder & CEO of Beyond Appliances.

Founded in August 2024 by Vikas and Rakesh Patil, the Bengaluru-based startup blends expertise in kitchen automation and advanced engineering to make traditional cooking easier.

Vikas, who earlier co-founded Mukunda Foods, brought deep insights into automating food preparation, while Rakesh’s experience with Tejas aircraft engines lent industrial-grade precision to the venture.

“Our journey with Beyond Appliances began with a simple but persistent question: why hasn’t meaningful technology made its way into Indian kitchens?” says Vikas. “Despite the time and care that go into home cooking, the appliances we use have barely evolved.”

“At Beyond, our focus is on integrating technology in ways that genuinely improve everyday cooking,” he adds.

Bringing Industrial-grade thinking to home kitchens

According to Vikas, the startup has tackled pain points like smoke management, cooking precision, and repetitive prep tasks by making kitchens more functional and less labour-intensive.

The company’s first product, the Orion Chimney, runs on Android with smart features such as HD screen, Wi-Fi, voice and gesture control, and access to OTT apps—all enclosed behind a tempered glass panel built for tough kitchen conditions like steam, oil, and heat.

The startup has also introduced cooktops and hobs with built-in safety features such as a Flame Failure Device (FFD), which automatically shuts off the gas if the flame goes out. Additionally, the appliances incorporate design elements like multi-ring burners, ergonomic knobs, and toughened glass surfaces.

The broader idea, Vikas says, is not to turn kitchens into tech showrooms, but to make cooking safer, simpler, and more enjoyable for Indian households.

The startup, which currently competes with players like Faber, Elica, and Hafele, differentiates itself by designing specifically for Indian kitchens rather than adapting products made for international markets. Its appliances are developed to withstand the smoke, oil, and spices that are typical of Indian cooking.

“We as a company combine engineering expertise with consumer research to focus on technology that solves practical challenges instead of adding complexity. Our emphasis on local design and manufacturing reflects an approach tailored to Indian households while aiming for reliability and usability in everyday cooking,” says Vikas.

Dhruvath, a customer from Bengaluru, says, the smart chimney lets his mother enjoy her music and shows while cooking.

Recently, the startup launched Cube Chimney, a plug-and-play appliance, designed to eliminate the usual hassles of chimney installation. Targeted at renters, apartment dwellers, and first-time buyers, Cube requires no drilling, ducting, or technician support—users can simply plug it in and start cooking. Priced between Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999, Cube is tailored for small, semi-modular kitchens, he adds.

Beyond Appliances manufactures its products at its own facility in Bengaluru. While some high-precision electronic components are currently sourced from other countries, the company is steadily localising production and building a strong supplier network.

With a 60-member team, including the founders, the startup also provides after sales support. “As part of our service promise, we provide dedicated account managers whom customers can reach directly for installations or any service requests,” says Vikas.

“We also conduct regular follow-up calls after one month of usage, six months, and one year (yet to be initiated) to understand customer experiences and identify ways to further enhance them,” he adds.

Market opportunity and traction

The global smart kitchen market was valued at $21.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach $37.2 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 11.3%.

In just a few months since launch, Beyond Appliances claims to have built a customer base of over 3,000 across metros like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Delhi-NCR. Its products are available through major ecommerce platforms and select retail stores in Bengaluru.

Currently operating at an annual revenue run rate of about Rs 50 crore, the company is projecting an ARR of Rs 400 crore within three years.

Also Read Livspace makes a $5.5M bet on furniture hardware startup TplusA

“One of our biggest challenges was earning consumer trust for our Android Chimney. As the first of its kind in the market, it generated excitement and felt like magic to them, but also skepticism, especially as a new brand. To address this, we focused on live demonstrations and virtual demos, allowing potential customers to experience its benefits firsthand,” says Vikas.

“Additionally, our credibility was reinforced by the trust we had already earned through Mukunda Foods, with major brands like Wow! Momo, Haldiram, and ITC relying on our automation expertise,” he adds.

Funding and way ahead

Beyond Appliances has secured $4 million in a Series A funding round led by Fireside Ventures, with participation from Dharana Capital and investor Sameer Mehta, Co-founder of boAt. This follows its $2 million seed funding in November 2024.

“Beyond Appliances has carved out a distinctive position in a highly competitive market by delivering both product excellence and consumer trust,” says Suchi Pandya, Principal, Fireside Ventures.

“We believe the brand is perfectly poised for long-term growth, and we’re excited to deepen our partnership as it scales while maintaining the quality and design excellence that set it apart,” he adds.

Vikas says, “Over the next six months, we’re set to launch six new SKUs across chimneys, hobs, and cooktops—each designed to cater to diverse consumer needs while staying true to our focus on technology-led innovation.” These would include AI-powered cooking assistance and enhanced IoT capabilities.

“In the hob and cooktop range, certain models will also include built-in methane sensors for gas leak detection, underscoring our continued emphasis on safety. These additions mark the next step in expanding our portfolio with smart, practical solutions for the modern kitchen,” he adds.

The copy was updated.