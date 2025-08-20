Intra-city logistics platform Borzo, formerly known as Wefast, said it is sharpening its focus on India with plans to accelerate growth by using artificial intelligence to optimise deliveries and deepen engagement with small and medium enterprises.

The company, which operates in 23 cities in India, outlined a target of 25% year-on-year growth over the next 12 months, more than doubling its historic 10% annual pace. Borzo said the push will be led by investments in AI systems to streamline delivery routes, improve reliability, and cut costs for SMEs—a segment it sees as central to its expansion, said Alina Kisina, Chief Executive, Borzo.

"India contributes more than 70% of our global volumes, and around 60–65% of our revenue," Kisina said.

"India is profitable as a standalone unit, but our aim is to bring the company to the next stage globally. We are working on improving SLAs and professionalising operations to make the business attractive for fundraising or M&A. We expect to pursue that seriously from 2026," she added.

The company is scaling targeted offerings, including its "By End of Day" delivery option, which has logged a tenfold rise in demand. Borzo plans to quadruple its volumes in Mumbai by the end of 2025 and enter Delhi, while also testing new models in Bengaluru and Pune to refine operations. It expects to double its market share in these two cities by year-end.

"We recently launched a same-day delivery option without strict time commitments, at very low cost. Surprisingly, without any marketing spend, it already accounts for over 10% of our volumes. Clients appreciate the flexibility and affordability," Kisina said.

She added that "We experimented with hyperlocal 15–20 minute deliveries alongside BigBasket, Blinkit, Zomato, and Swiggy. But we realised it doesn't fit our DNA. The costs are high, margins are thin, and without having our own marketplace like Swiggy or Zomato, it's impossible to be profitable. We exited that business."

The expansion comes as India's last-mile delivery market grows increasingly competitive, with both global and local players vying for SME clients. Borzo is positioning itself on the back of its international presence, lean operating structure, and partnerships with couriers, where it emphasises fair compensation and efficiency.

"SMB clients don't need 15-minute deliveries. They value reliable fulfilment within a reasonable timeframe of one to three hours, depending on distance," Kisina noted.

Founded in 2016, Borzo is headquartered in India and operates in five countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, and Turkey. The company says it serves over two million customers worldwide. It has raised $60 million from investors, including Mubadala and VNV Global.