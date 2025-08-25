Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
Funding

CredRight raises $10M in Series B funding from Abler Nordic, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation

CredRight said it will use the capital to expand its loan book, upgrade its technology platform, and extend its reach across Tier II to Tier IV towns.

Sayan Sen1140 Stories
CredRight raises $10M in Series B funding from Abler Nordic, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation

Monday August 25, 2025 , 2 min Read

CredRight, a non-banking financial company that lends to India’s smallest business owners, has raised $10 million in a Series B round led by Abler Nordic, with participation from existing investors Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and Unleash Capital. The investment is Abler Nordic’s first from its new Fund V.

CredRight said it will use the capital to expand its loan book, upgrade its technology platform, and extend its reach across Tier II to Tier IV towns. Abler Nordic will become the company’s largest equity investor and “work with the management to scale operations, strengthen governance, and deepen impact,” according to the company.

“Micro enterprises will play a significant role in India’s journey to a $10 trillion GDP. Access to institutional capital accelerates their growth and resilience. This fundraise, despite industry headwinds, is a testament to CredRight’s business model,” said Neeraj Bansal, co-founder of CredRight.

Also Read
New RBI co-lending rulebook tightens risk-sharing, reporting for co-lending, scraps double KYC

Founded in 2016 in Hyderabad by Bansal and co-founder Vineet Jawa, CredRight serves more than 20,000 micro-enterprises, including shopkeepers and traders that are often excluded from formal credit. Other backers include YourNest Venture Capital, 100Unicorns and Accion Venture Lab.

“This first investment from Fund V reflects both our confidence in CredRight’s model and our strong commitment to India as a priority market. By supporting CredRight with patient capital and active ownership, we aim to back a locally-rooted solution that effectively addresses this gap,” said Arthur Sletteberg, Managing Director at Abler Nordic.

“Nano or micro entrepreneurs form the backbone of India’s economy, yet most lack access to fair and flexible capital. CredRight is changing that by blending technology with community reach, helping thousands of small businesses boost income, create jobs and achieve financial security,” said Rakesh Goyal, Head – Financial Services, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation India.

Edited by Jyoti Narayan