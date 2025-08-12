DPIIT, Zepto partner to scale manufacturing startups through Zepto Nova

Zepto has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to support and scale early-stage manufacturing startups through its Zepto Nova innovation challenge, the quick commerce firm said on Tuesday.

The six-month programme will identify and mentor startups developing technologies in hardware, IoT, packaging and sustainable manufacturing, helping them progress from prototype to market-ready solutions using Zepto’s delivery and digital infrastructure, according to a statement.

The initiative will offer expert-led workshops, Startup India assistance, and focus on women-led and Tier II/III startups. Zepto plans to integrate more than 100 Indian startups into its supply chain to give them market access and product visibility.

Separately, DPIIT also signed an MoU with Hero MotoCorp to support early-stage startups in future mobility, clean technology and deep technology under its ‘Hero For Startups’ accelerator programme.

The partnership, part of the Startup India initiative, will give selected startups access to Hero MotoCorp’s research and development facilities in Germany and India, its dealer and supplier network, and mentorship.

DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv said the collaboration would strengthen its commitment to enabling product-focused startups tackling India’s mobility challenges. “By connecting industry experience with grassroots innovation, we aim to fast-track the journey from idea to impact, especially in emerging technologies and Tier 2/3 markets,” he said.

Shortlisted startups will also be able to work on paid proof-of-concept projects to pilot their solutions and gain market exposure.

In July, DPIIT signed an MoU with Maruti Suzuki to support startups developing technology solutions in automobile manufacturing and mobility. Startups recognised under Startup India will be able to join Maruti Suzuki’s innovation programme, gaining mentorship, industry insights, and access to the automaker’s network and infrastructure, along with connections to incubators, accelerators and investors.

Prior to that, DPIIT partnered with YourStory Media to empower one million entrepreneurs from Tier II, Tier III and rural India through AI tools, regional language storytelling, and startup showcases.