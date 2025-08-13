EV-maker Omega Seiki Mobility to infuse $25M in Dubai assembly plant

Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) on Wednesday launched its first international EV assembly plant in Dubai’s Jafza. It is investing $25 million over the next five years to scale the plant.

According to the company, the international plant will help the company’s plans to expand its global footprint and also meet rising local demand for low-emission transport. This plant has been strategically positioned to serve export markets across the Middle East and Africa.

The plant will assemble OSM’s range of electric two and three-wheeler vehicles as well as handle storage and distribution of auto components and spare parts. The facility will begin operations by the end of 2025.

“This launch is a proud moment for us and fitting that it comes on Indian Independence Day. Jafza gives us unmatched connectivity to more than 2 billion consumers and a business environment that enables speed, scale and sustainability. Through Dubai, we aim to make clean mobility accessible and commercially viable for partners across the Middle East and Africa,” said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility.

While the plant will initially focus on electric vehicles, the company has plans to introduce its CNG-powered vehicles for select African markets.

The company currently manufactures the three-wheeler cargo OSM Rage+ and three-wheeler passenger OSM Stream, offering a range of up to 270 km, fast-charging and battery-swapping capabilities, as well as IoT technology that allows real-time tracking and fleet optimisation.

OSM has over 160 dealerships across India and has sold over 20,000 vehicles in the country and is set to use Dubai as its global launchpad for clean transport solutions.

“More manufacturers are turning to Jafza to tap high-growth markets across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. With the MENA EV market projected to reach $14.5 billion by 2029, driven by supporting government policies, rising demand and expanding infrastructure, this facility brings innovative mobility solutions closer to the region and underlines Dubai’s role as a global hub for the automotive sector,” said Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO, Parks & Zones, DP World GCC.