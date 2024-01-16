Omega Seiki Mobility ties up with Kissan Mobility to deploy 500 electric three-wheelers for last-mile delivery

Electric vehicle maker ﻿Omega Seiki Mobility﻿ on Tuesday said it will deploy 500 electric three-wheelers for last-mile delivery under a strategic partnership with logistics services provider Kissan Mobility.

The deal, valued at Rs 20 crore, encompasses a diverse range of applications, spanning across ecommerce and fast-moving consumer goods and durables segments, OSM said in a statement.

As per the agreement, OSM will deploy the fleet of electric cargo three-wheelers by June this year, it said.

"The deployment of our electric vehicles will not only enhance operational efficiency but also contribute to a greener and cleaner environment," said Uday Narang, Founder and chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility.

Omega Seiki Mobility logged around 40% growth at 5,300 units in its electric three-wheeler sales in 2023 as compared to 3,800 units retailed in the preceding year, the company said.

"Deployment of these 500 e-three-wheelers is just a start. We aim to deploy 2,500 units of these vehicles and a similar number of four-wheelers on the road by March, 2025," said Kamlesh Kaushik, CEO and Founder at Kissan Mobility (OnEv).

OSM was founded in 2018 by Narang, and is headquartered in Delhi. It manufactures two and three-wheeler electric vehicles, mostly meant to be deployed in logistics and last-mile delivery companies.

(With inputs from YourStory)