Digital lender Zype raises Rs 90 Cr led by UNLEASH Capital Partners

Zype, an AI-led digital lending platform focused on salaried individuals, has raised Rs 90 crore in Series B equity financing, led by Japanese venture capital firm UNLEASH Capital Partners. Existing investor Xponentia Capital also participated in the round. Unitus Capital advised the transaction exclusively.

The company said it will use the new capital to diversify its credit and payments product suite, deepen its footprint in Tier II and Tier III cities, and continue building a sustainable, profit-driven lending model.

“This fresh capital reinforces our mission to be a trusted customer-first credit platform for India's emerging middle class,” said Yogi Sadana, Founder and CEO of Zype. “We will broaden our lending and payment solutions, harness AI to continuously improve our operations and scale responsibly—all while maintaining profitability, robust risk discipline and high corporate governance standards.”

Founded in 2023, Zype says it has become profitable within two years of launching operations, serving over 3 lakh borrowers from a user base of 8 million. Its annual loan disbursal run rate now exceeds Rs 1,200 crore, and it has cumulatively disbursed more than Rs 1,300 crore in credit to date. The company positions itself as a responsible lender catering to young, salaried individuals in smaller towns who rely on Zype for urgent financial needs.

“As a thoughtful late entrant to the market, Zype has leveraged learnings from incumbents to chart a disciplined path—achieving profitability in under two years and assembling a formidable operational and strategic team,” said Natsuki Sugai, Founder and Managing Partner at UNLEASH Capital Partners.

The round marks the second institutional raise for Zype, which had previously secured Rs 146 crore in Series A capital from Xponentia. The firm now operates with a high capital efficiency approach.

“Zype’s disciplined execution and credit-first ethos have translated into sustainable and profitable growth,” said Perumal Srinivasan, Managing Partner at Xponentia Capital. “Less than 15% of the raised capital was used for building the business–remaining capital has been leveraged to build a lending book enabling the business to become fully profitable.”

Sadana hinted at further product diversification in the coming months: “This capital raise is entirely for our future growth as we enter into newer product lines. You will soon see us announcing something big.”