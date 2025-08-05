GameRamp raises $5.4M in pre-seed round led by BITKRAFT Ventures

GameRamp, an AI-native publishing operating system built for the next wave of mobile games and consumer apps, has raised a $5.4 million pre-seed funding round led by BITKRAFT Ventures, with participation from South Park Commons, Mixi, DeVC and other prominent global angels.





The company said the funding will support GameRamp in scaling its engineering and applied AI teams across the US and India. It will also fast-track the rollout of two upcoming services: Sentinel, an AI-driven platform that uses reinforcement learning to personalise in-game economies and monetisation in real time; and Grow, a one-click embedded financing tool designed to give developers easy access to capital.





Founded by Vivek Ramachandran and Sashank Vandrangi, GameRamp offers tools that allow developers to test and implement monetisation strategies with a high degree of automation. The platform is designed to help studios optimise revenue and growth, while making ongoing adjustments in the background to maintain a consistent user experience.





“Scaling new apps or games has become increasingly competitive. Developers are expected to excel in areas beyond just building a great product. We asked ourselves—what if AI could significantly accelerate this process?” said Vivek Ramachandran, Co-founder & CEO of GameRamp.

“It’s not just about refining existing workflows; it’s about unlocking a new level of experimentation and insight. Early traction in markets like Vietnam, India, and Turkey has been promising, and we’re preparing for a broader global rollout.”

Anuj Tandon, Partner at BITKRAFT Ventures, added, “GameRamp’s team brings a rare mix of machine learning expertise, product growth understanding, and investment experience. Their focus on delivering tangible outcomes for developers is reflected in the strong early feedback. As we expand our focus on emerging markets, GameRamp’s approach and execution made them a natural choice for one of our first lead investments in the region.”