Jeh Aerospace secures $11M in Series A funding led by Elevation Capital

Aerospace manufacturing startup Jeh Aerospace has secured $11 million in a Series A funding round led by Elevation Capital, with participation from existing investor General Catalyst.

Headquartered in Atlanta in the US, Jeh Aerospace operates with advanced facilities and production capacity in Hyderabad. It plans to use the funds to build mega factories and advance software-defined manufacturing for reliable, scalable production, the company said on Tuesday.

This follows a strategic investment announced a month ago by IndiGo Ventures, the venture capital arm of IndiGo, into Jeh Aerospace.

Founded by Vishal R. Sanghavi and Venkatesh Mudragalla, Jeh Aerospace specialises in high-precision aerospace and defence manufacturing, driven by software-defined manufacturing technology.

“Their software-defined manufacturing model addresses a fundamental challenge in the industry—the need for both precision and agility in production. What impresses us most is their ability to combine cutting-edge technology with deep manufacturing expertise, creating a solution that the global aerospace supply chain desperately needs,” said Ashray Iyengar, Principal, Elevation Capital.

In early 2024, Jeh Aerospace had secured $2.75 million in seed funding led by General Catalyst.

In the 18 months since its seed funding, Jeh Aerospace has expanded to a team of over 100. The company claims to have supplied more than 100,000 flight-critical components and tools, and signed long-term contracts worth $100 million with major global aerospace firms.

Akarsh Shrivastava, Partner at General Catalyst, remarked, “Their software-defined manufacturing approach and proven delivery demonstrate the scalable, reliable production the aerospace industry needs. By harnessing exceptional engineering talent with proximity to US markets, Jeh is reshaping aerospace manufacturing.”

Jeh Aerospace operates in both the US and India, using a friend-shoring approach that combines access to the US market with India’s skilled workforce. It plans to grow further in both regions to serve global clients.

Earlier this year, it launched the Centre for Skills, an in-house training programme, to develop highly skilled engineers and technicians.

The global aerospace parts manufacturing industry is sizable and expanding. Valued at $913.13 billion in 2023, it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2%, reaching $1,322.34 billion by 2032.