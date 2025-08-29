Reliance Industries on Friday said it will expand its partnership with Google Cloud to build an AI-focused cloud region in Jamnagar, designed to run demanding AI workloads across Reliance businesses.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate will design, build, and power the facilities, while Google Cloud will bring next-generation GenAI compute and a fully integrated AI stack, Reliance said in a statement.

The companies said the region will use Reliance’s green energy initiatives and Jio's fibre network, and will comply with Google Cloud’s global specifications and SLAs. The setup aims to deliver “performance, reliability, and security” at scale for Reliance’s retail and other units.

Sundar Pichai framed the partnership as the next phase of a decade-long collaboration. He said, “Our work together over the last decade has helped bring affordable internet access to millions. And now, we are building on this to help shape the next leap with AI. This is only the beginning, and we look forward to building India’s AI future together.”

In a parallel move, Reliance Industries' board approved a new wholly-owned subsidiary, proposed as Reliance Intelligence Limited, and cleared a joint venture agreement with Meta Platforms.

The JV will be owned 70% by Reliance (through the wholly owned subsidiary) and 30% by Meta, with about Rs 855 crore in initial capital. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of CY2025.

The JV plans to offer a platform-as-a-service for customising and governing generative AI models and pre-configured, industry-specific solutions. It positions Llama’s open-source models as a lower-TCO option that can be deployed in the cloud, on-premises, or on dedicated infrastructure.

Meta head Mark Zuckerberg said the tie-up aims to get open models into businesses at scale. “We’re excited to deepen our partnership with Reliance to bring the power of open-source AI to Indian developers and enterprises… Through this joint venture, we’re putting Meta’s Llama models into real-world use,” he said.