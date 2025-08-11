Graas.ai raises $9M pre-Series B round to launch agent foundry for ecommerce automation

Graas.ai, an AI-native data and automation company for ecommerce, has raised over $9 million in a pre-Series B round led by Tin Men Capital, with participation from Incred Wealth, Orzon, and returning investors Integra Partners and Yuj Ventures.

The fresh capital will accelerate the rollout of Agent Foundry in India—a proprietary environment for developing autonomous agents that tackle pressing commerce challenges, from customer acquisition costs and pricing optimisation to margin protection and inventory management. Unlike traditional AI copilots or dashboards, Agent Foundry delivers actionable intelligence, enabling agents to analyse real-time performance across channels, SKUs, and campaigns, and then execute decisions for D2C and marketplace brands.

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Singapore, Graas.ai operates across India and Southeast Asia, supporting 2,000+ brands and processing over $1 billion in GMV. The company maintains top-tier compliance standards, including SOC2, GDPR, PDPA, and ISO certifications.

"Commerce doesn’t need another AI copilot—it needs agents that run the play," said Prem Bhatia, Co-founder & CEO of Graas.ai. "After two years building the data backbone, Agent Foundry lets brands act on it through bespoke multi-agent frameworks that solve commerce’s toughest problems."

Agents forged in the Foundry include: Hoppr serves as an in-house analyst, tracking SKU, GMV, and campaign performance, while Cartlyst acts as a B2B order specialist that transforms handwritten lists, voice notes, and WhatsApp messages into structured orders. Chattr functions as an AI-powered customer support agent focused on driving sales conversions, and Turbo provides a unified view of sales, advertising, inventory, and operations data. Extract ensures clean, ready-to-use data delivery directly to Google Sheets or databases, streamlining business intelligence workflows.

"With brands now focused on sustainable growth, Graas stands out for its robust data infrastructure and expertise in building enterprise-grade agents for retailers," added Murli Ravi, Managing Partner at Tin Men Capital.