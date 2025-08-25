Hyderabad startup Enmovil raises $6M in Series A funding led by Sorin Investments

AI-driven supply chain platform ﻿Enmovil﻿ on Monday said it raised $6 million in a Series A funding round led by Sorin Investments, the venture capital firm co-founded by former KKR India CEO Sanjay Nayar and Caravel Group COO Angad Banga. Capria Ventures and Twynam also joined the investment round.

The Hyderabad-based startup plans to use the fresh funds to expand its sales teams, enhance AI capabilities, and explore international markets through consulting and enterprise partnerships.

Founded in 2015 by Ravi Bulusu, Nanda Kishore, and Venkat Moganty, Enmovil offers a full-stack supply chain solution that combines predictive demand forecasting, dispatch planning, and real-time multimodal visibility. Its platform integrates with enterprise systems like SAP and Oracle to support large organisations in digitising and optimising complex operations.

"Enmovil has built the industry’s first AI-enabled platform that unifies demand planning, dispatch orchestration, and real-time visibility in a single stack. Ravi, Venkat, and Nanda bring a rare combination of deep engineering expertise and a bold vision for reimagining enterprise operations. Their track record of delivering meaningful impact at scale truly sets them apart... with Enmovil, we see the potential to build a globally relevant supply chain intelligence company from India,” said Subeer Monga, Partner at Sorin Investments.

Enmovil’s technology is deployed across sectors, including automotive, FMCG, energy, oil and gas, and cement, serving clients such as Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, HPCL, Nestlé, TVS Motors, Indus Towers, Vedanta Power, DB Power, and Daimler.

Co-founder and CEO Ravi Bulusu emphasised the significant cost of supply chain inefficiencies for enterprises, which are often unmanageable by legacy ERP systems. Enmovil offers a unified platform that provides intelligence for planning, execution, and visibility across the value chain.

The platform has consistently improved operational efficiency by up to 5X for major OEMs across various industries, the company said in a statement.

"Enmovil’s AI-native design makes technology transparent to end-users, eliminating adoption hurdles and enabling organisations to achieve transformation without disrupting existing workflows... Our long-term goal is not only to digitise supply chains but to set a global benchmark for how intelligent, agile, and sustainable enterprise operations can be,” he added.

Sorin Investments, which closed its maiden Rs 1,350 crore fund in 2024, focuses on early-stage companies across fintech, SaaS, D2C, and B2B technology. Its portfolio includes Shivalik Small Finance Bank, Litestore, The Pant Project, and Beacon.li.