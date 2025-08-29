Inside Bihar’s emerging startup ecosystem; Parsi Dairy Farm’s journey

Hello,

The tariff tensions are making the market bite its nails.

Equity investors lost nearly Rs 10 lakh crore in two days due to a sharp fall in the stock markets. Sensex settled 706 points lower while Nifty50 ended below 24,500 on Thursday as the US’s 50% tariff on Indian imports strains the ties between the two economies.

Exporter groups estimate the tariffs could affect nearly 55% of India’s $87 billion in merchandise exports to the US, while benefiting competitors such as Vietnam, Bangladesh, and China.

However, while there may be a short-term impact, the Indian economy is poised to grow in the long term.

The Indian economy is projected to reach $20.7 trillion by 2030 and potentially $34.2 trillion by 2038, according to the August 2025 edition of EY Economy Watch. The report noted that India's strong economic fundamentals, favourable demographics, and ongoing structural reforms make it well-positioned to become the second-largest economy in 13 years.

Some of this growth is rightly attributed to India’s burgeoning space sector.

India’s space sector promoter IN-SPACe has facilitated the transfer of five technologies developed by ISRO to Indian companies, which could reduce the country's dependence on imports in the related fields.

Also, ﻿Pixxel﻿ Space and ﻿Dhruva Space﻿ have launched satellites successfully onboard SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket.

Interview

Amid the rapidly evolving landscape of India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, Bihar, traditionally known for its agricultural workforce and migration, is scripting a new narrative.

“When we talk about startups, hardly anyone talks about Bihar,” says Nitish Mishra, Minister of the Department of Industries, Government of Bihar, in a conversation with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory. “But I feel that gradually Bihar is getting visible on the startup map. In the last one year, the number of startups in Bihar has increased by 1,000,” the minister adds.

Bihar rising:

The launch of the Bihar Idea Festival, a one-and-a-half-month campaign aiming to harvest 10,000 ideas, with at least one viable idea from each of Bihar’s 534 administrative blocks, exemplifies the state’s commitment towards progress.

From district-level brainstorming sessions to a grand conclave in Patna, the festival is set to open doors for aspiring entrepreneurs across the state.

Bihar’s economic resurgence is closely tied to its surge in public investment. The state has channelled resources into roads, bridges, power, and institutions designed to uplift every demographic.

SMB

Founded in 1916 by Nariman Arsheshir, then an 18-year-old, Parsi Dairy Farm’s journey started with a single can of milk.

Over the years, Parsi Dairy Farm has expanded its portfolio to ghee, curd, mithai, Bengali sweets, paneer, suterfeni, buttermilk, kulfi, and yoghurt—the latter being a first for Mumbai. Today, its portfolio has more than 80 products, although the family plans to focus on 15-20 core products for pan-India distribution. The Great Indian Toffee from Parsi Dairy Farm has been a beloved treat for generations.

Key takeaways:

Parsi Dairy Farm has a 300-acre state-of-the-art production unit at Talasari, Maharashtra, that houses sheds, a factory, a manufacturing unit, and also a highway restaurant called Dairyland Parlour that’s run by the family.

Currently, Parsi Dairy’s milk and milk products are sold across channels in Mumbai. Products with longer shelf life, such as ghee and kaju katli, are sold in cities in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

According to RoC filings accessed by SMB Story, Parsi Dairy Farm generated a revenue of Rs 38 crore in FY2023-2024, up from Rs 27 crore in FY2022-2023.

Startup

Code review is one of the most overlooked parts of the modern software development lifecycle. It creates a critical bottleneck before any new software updates can ship.

Normally, this essential but tedious task of checking teammates’ code for bugs and improvements falls on the shoulders of human developers, but serial entrepreneur Amar Goel believes Bito AI can offload that burden onto an AI agent that spots issues and makes fixes on its own.

News & updates

AI demand: Nvidia stock fluctuated on Thursday as investors digested the company’s latest earnings report, which signaled robust AI demand but provided little clarity on China. Sales surged 56% in the quarter to $46.74 billion, which was roughly in line with Wall Street’s projected $46.06 billion, according to LSEG.

Job cuts: Google has eliminated more than one-third of its managers overseeing small teams, an executive reportedly told employees last week, as the company continues its focus on efficiencies across the organisation.

Smartphone limit: A central Japanese town wants to limit smartphone use for all its 69,000 residents to two hours a day, sparking intense debate on device addiction. The proposal, believed to be the first of its kind in Japan, is currently being debated by lawmakers.

In which country was a foot powder elected the mayor of a town?

Answer: Ecuador. During the 1967 mayoral election in Picoazà, a foot powder company launched an ad campaign that led people to write in the name of the company.

