Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 18, 2024)

Funding

BuyEazzy bags $4.25M in Series A funding round led by Info Edge Ventures

BuyEazzy, an ecommerce platform has bagged $4.25 million in a Series A funding round led by Info Edge Ventures. Existing investors Incubate Fund Asia and M Venture Partners also participated.

The funds will be utilised to support the company’s expansion, team building and product enhancement efforts.

BuyEazzy, founded in May 2021 by Rahul Aggarwal and Hariher B, and based in Mysore, aims to transform Bharat’s beauty and wellness ecommerce landscape. The platform caters to consumers’ unfulfilled beauty and wellness needs in Tier 2+ cities.

“Tier 2+ India presents a non-linear growth opportunity for many businesses. Seeing this opportunity and being able to execute against this is what separates Rahul and Hari from many other founders. They have already demonstrated strong execution, obsessive commitment, and the localised expertise essential for building BuyEazzy,” Hiran Embuldeniya, Partner at M Venture Partners said.

BuyEazzy founders Rahul Aggarwal and Hariher B.

INDRA raises $4M in Series A funding from Mela Ventures, Emerald Technology Ventures

INDRA, a smart water treatment systems provider, has raised $4 million in a Series A round led by Emerald Technology Ventures, and Mela Ventures. Peak Sustainability Ventures and The Climate Angels also participated in the round.

INDRA, Co-founded by Amrit and Krunal in 2017, solves the problem of water treatment in the industrial and sewage segment with its patented electro-chemical oxidation and coagulation process.

“Our investment in INDRA aligns well with sustainability, which is one of our key investment focus themes. Wastewater treatment is a pressing problem demanding urgent global attention…INDRA solves this challenge comprehensively with minimal infrastructure and space requirements in a sustainable manner,” N. Krishnakumar, Managing Partner at MelaVentures, said.

Bharatsure bags $1M in funding led by Capital-A

Insurtech startup Bharatsure has raised $1 million in a funding round led by early-stage VC fund Capital-A. Grip Invest and existing backers Inflection Point Ventures, Dexter Ventures, HEM Angels, and We Founder Circle also participated in the round.

Bharatsure provides Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions to insurance distributors like licensed brokers, agents, banks, and institutions enabling them to distribute group insurance and healthcare seamlessly.

“The fresh capital will further fuel our mission to democratise group insurance, making it accessible and affordable for organisations and groups across the country,” Anuj Parekh, Co-founder and CEO of Bharatsure, said.

“Bharatsure’s potential to establish a digital ecosystem catering to employers nationwide and facilitating the acquisition of diverse insurance products and healthcare services, positions it as a transformative force within the Indian Insurtech sector,” Ankit Kedia, Founder and Lead Investor of Capital A, remarked.

Since its launch in May 2021, Bharatsure has partnered with over 500 organisations, reaching more than 150,000 lives through its group benefits platform.

Healspan secures Rs 1.2 Cr in pre-seed funding round led by PedalStart

Insurance-tech startup Healspan has secured Rs 1.2 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by PedalStart.

The company will use the capital to bolster its technology, talent acquisition, and overall business operations and growth. It will also be utilised to grow and scale Healspan’s clientele, as well as boost its subscriptions and revenue.

“...We noticed that when it comes to cashless insurance claims processing for hospitals, the software that Healspan has built is a first-of-its-kind, disruptive solution for India, which provides the startup an early-mover advantage in this niche segment,” Manas Pal and Aditya Darolia, Co-founders of PedalStart, said in a statement.

The Bengaluru-based startup’s claims filing and tracking software helps in managing the documentation, queries, processing, and other key aspects relating to cashless health insurance claims.

Over the last four months, Healspan claims to have increased its revenue by 4x and has been focusing on adding new revenue streams and paid subscribers to the business. The startup has established its presence across multiple metros and tier-1 cities. It aims to serve at least 1000 hospitals by the end of 2025.

Sahaj Gaming raises undisclosed pre-seed funding led by Antler

Gaming studio Sahaj Gaming has raised undisclosed pre-seed funding led by Antler in India.

Sahaj Gaming was founded by former VP and Head of Product at Games24x7, Deepak Saini, and his former colleague Rahul Bantiya, who led revenue growth and retention for RummyCircle. It aims to build a suite of games rooted in Indian culture such as Ludo, Snakes and Ladders, Tambola, and Checkers.

“Despite macro uncertainties given recent changes in taxation for the gaming industry, we continue to be bullish on the gaming opportunity in India. With Deepak and Rahul’s experience building and scaling some of India’s most beloved games, we are excited to partner with them,” Rajiv Srivatsa, Partner at Antler in India, said.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)