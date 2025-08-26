With an MBBS degree from AIIMS Jodhpur, Prince Kaushik was preparing to become a practising surgeon when an accident fractured his spine and confined him to his bed for three months. In 2022, Kaushik experienced what it was like to be a patient and truly understood the importance of good nurses.

Recalling those days, Kaushik says, “You get caught up so much in the nature of a disease and its treatment, as a medical student, that you fail to truly grasp what the patient goes through.”

After being tended to by nurses for 23 hours a day, Kaushik realised how “the skill level of a nurse can greatly impact your experience”.

Last year, Kaushik partnered with his college mates, Dr Utkarsh Paliwal and Dr Gourav Khurana, to co-found Jodhpur-based NPrep—an edtech platform to empower aspiring nurses. Kaushik and Khurana serve as the CEO and COO, respectively.

The doctor trio were inspired by Marrow—an edtech platform under the India-headquartered firm, Neuroglia Health, which they used for medical studies.

Initial days and eventual tech adoption

Before having a seamless website, NPrep’s first challenge was to plan courses.

“A nursing degree (BSc) is 80% of what an MBBS course is. We followed international and government guidelines to plan yearly courses. We also had nursing friends in AIIMS who helped us with it,” Kaushik tells YourStory.

To get students to enrol, the team showcased its content, including video lectures, across its social media channels. It has over 64,000 followers on Instagram and almost 60,000 subscribers on YouTube.

“Once the initial students joined, they were given our coursework. Back then, we had built a scrappy model, with video lectures totalling around 500 hours,” he says.

In Q1 2025, NPrep raised a seed round of $500,000 led by All In Capital to hire its tech team, including Shrey Gupta, who joined as the chief technology officer and co-founder.

“The tech helped us improve our model to a full-fledged edtech platform. The content wasn't just video lectures anymore; it is highly immersive content. If a student is learning about mitochondria, for instance, the graphics would portray the teacher in the cell. Then, the video would be cut to a 3D model of the mitochondria to ensure the student can imagine it all,” Kaushik explains.

He adds that videos of medical professionals operating on a patient are also incorporated into the lectures. NPrep has an app, available on Google Play and the App Store, with 56,000 downloads.

NPrep doesn’t offer degrees, but is meant to help students understand the coursework better. “Just like Marrow doesn't offer MBBS, but virtually 75% of Indian MBBS students are using that platform. Similarly, NPrep doesn't give out degrees, but students anywhere can use NPrep to complete their college education and prepare for opportunities after nursing, like NORCET,” he says.

Thriving in the edtech sector

Today, NPrep has a customer base of nearly 40,000 students, with an active student population of 26,000, as of August 2025. The B2C company plans to acquire 2.5 lakh students by the end of this year.

The nursing course has 20 subjects, and the startup has employed around eight teachers to teach them. The prices range from Rs 1,527 to Rs 30,767, depending on the module, which can range from BSc coursework (all four years) to NORCET test papers.

NPrep is working towards moving away from the classic classroom teaching system. The team understands that not all students are on the same level and is slowly working towards developing a personalised learning system.

“We are developing AI-based technology that will help us understand the foundations of a student when getting them onboard. Their educational journey will be mapped relative to their foundational data,” Kaushik says.

The startup is already testing its tech and will formally adopt it in the next six months.

Aditya Singh, Partner at All In Capital, says the VC chose to back NPrep because of its commitment toward uplifting the nursing sector. “With their medical backgrounds and tech-first mindset, they’re not just improving test prep; they're rebuilding trust in a broken system. We are confident in their ability to scale NPrep into a category-defining company that transforms outcomes for nurses and patients alike,” he adds.

Competing with companies like the New Delhi-based Nurseasy, NPrep stands out with its personalised learning modules and dynamism in the edtech space.

“No matter how much AI or how many robots you put into healthcare, none of it will matter unless every patient has a skilled, trained nurse at their bedside. Our vision is to empower every nurse, regardless of background, with skills and confidence to advance their careers and improve patient care,” Kaushik says.