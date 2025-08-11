Mahindra Logistics launches B2C mobility offering Alyte for urban commuting

Mahindra Logistics Ltd on Monday announced the launch of its premium, and tech-enabled Business-to-Consumer (B2C) mobility service Alyte for urban commuting.

The service, which offers seamless airport-to-city, in-city travel, and outstation rides, made its debut in Delhi NCR, with planned expansions across Noida International Airport, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and other key metropolitan cities, Mahindra Logistics Ltd said.

Alyte has been serving corporate clients as part of Mahindra Logistics Mobility Enterprise Solutions by unifying all people mobility services under a single, modern brand, it said.

The launch of the refreshed version strengthens the company's B2C mobility portfolio with a focus on providing safe and reliable services for an uninterrupted business-to-business (B2B), B2C, and airport travel experience, Mahindra Logistics said.

"With Alyte, we are building on a trusted legacy to reimagine urban and airport mobility through a premium, tech-enabled platform that shapes the future of people mobility," said Hemant Sikka, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

The service offers assured rides, transparent surge-free pricing, and zero cancellations, it said.

Alyte offers two service categories—Privé and Select, with Privé representing the elite offering, featuring premium electric vehicles tailored for those who prioritise comfort, sustainability, and seamless mobility.

Alyte Select complements this with a curated fleet of high-quality sedans and SUVs, designed for everyday travel, it said.

Rides under Alytes can be booked through the Alyte mobile app, which features an intuitive interface for hassle-free bookings, real-time ride tracking, and secure payments, the company said.