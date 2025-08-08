Navi Technologies rebrands as Navi Limited to reflect broader financial services focus

Navi Technologies Limited has changed its name to Navi Limited, in a move the company says reflects its transition from a technology-led disruptor to a full-service financial services platform.

“The new name fits who we are today. Not only are we a technology provider, we are a full-fledged destination for financial services for our customers,” said Sachin Bansal, Founder and Executive Chairman of Navi Group. “It signals both simplification and scale — two ideas core to our philosophy.”

Rajiv Naresh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Navi Limited, said the rebranding “aligns with the company’s evolution. While technology remains core to how we build, our focus today is broader. The new name reflects the company we’ve become: more integrated, more customer-focused, and ready for the next phase of growth.”

The company’s services span lending, insurance, asset management, and UPI payments. Navi said its offerings are designed to provide a “unified, seamless experience” covering every stage of a consumer’s financial journey, with an emphasis on transparency, speed, and trust.

The name change will roll out across official communications, app interfaces, and brand assets over the coming weeks. Navi said operations, leadership, and business priorities will remain unchanged.

On February 14, 2025, Navi Group said co-founder Sachin Bansal stepped down as CEO of subsidiaries Navi Technologies and Navi Finserv, becoming Executive Chairman.

Rajiv Naresh took charge of non-lending businesses, while Abhishek Dwivedi led lending operations. Bansal focused on the group’s long-term vision, including fundraising, M&A, and technology.