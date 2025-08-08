Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Navi Technologies rebrands as Navi Limited to reflect broader financial services focus

The name change will roll out across official communications, app interfaces, and brand assets over the coming weeks. Navi said operations, leadership, and business priorities will remain unchanged.

Sayan Sen1133 Stories
Navi Technologies rebrands as Navi Limited to reflect broader financial services focus

Friday August 08, 2025 , 2 min Read

Navi Technologies Limited has changed its name to Navi Limited, in a move the company says reflects its transition from a technology-led disruptor to a full-service financial services platform.

“The new name fits who we are today. Not only are we a technology provider, we are a full-fledged destination for financial services for our customers,” said Sachin Bansal, Founder and Executive Chairman of Navi Group. “It signals both simplification and scale — two ideas core to our philosophy.”

Rajiv Naresh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Navi Limited, said the rebranding “aligns with the company’s evolution. While technology remains core to how we build, our focus today is broader. The new name reflects the company we’ve become: more integrated, more customer-focused, and ready for the next phase of growth.”

Also Read
Sachin Bansal's Navi secures Rs 170 Cr from institutional investors

The company’s services span lending, insurance, asset management, and UPI payments. Navi said its offerings are designed to provide a “unified, seamless experience” covering every stage of a consumer’s financial journey, with an emphasis on transparency, speed, and trust.

The name change will roll out across official communications, app interfaces, and brand assets over the coming weeks. Navi said operations, leadership, and business priorities will remain unchanged.

On February 14, 2025, Navi Group said co-founder Sachin Bansal stepped down as CEO of subsidiaries Navi Technologies and Navi Finserv, becoming Executive Chairman.

Rajiv Naresh took charge of non-lending businesses, while Abhishek Dwivedi led lending operations. Bansal focused on the group’s long-term vision, including fundraising, M&A, and technology.

Edited by Jyoti Narayan