Nazara Technologies' three wholly-owned subsidiaries have extended loans totalling about Rs 17.73 crore to its UK-based arm, Nazara Technologies UK Ltd, to meet working capital requirements and expansion plans.

According to a regulatory filing, Nazara Technologies' three wholly-owned subsidiaries executed the loan agreements on August 26, 2025.

All the loans will be disbursed in one or more tranches, the filing said.

As part of the arrangement, Kiddopia Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Paper Boat Apps Pvt Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nazara), has granted a loan not exceeding $1,000,000 (about Rs 8.73 crore) to Nazara UK.

Moreover, Sportskeeda Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Absolute Sports Pvt Ltd (Nazara's wholly-owned subsidiary), has provided a loan of up to $572,443 (about Rs 5 crore) to Nazara UK.

Further, Nazara Technologies (Mauritius), an arm of the company, has extended a loan of up to GBP 367,000 (about Rs 4 crore) to Nazara UK.

These loans are intended to support Nazara UK's business purposes, including working capital, acquisitions, and expansion plans, according to the regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, last week, Nazara Technologies-backed Moonshine Technologies (PokerBaazi) suspended its real-money online gaming operations in the wake of the Online Gaming Bill, 2025, passed in the Parliament.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, enforces a blanket ban on all forms of real-money online games, while encouraging the growth of e-sports and free-to-play social games.