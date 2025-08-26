India’s video game developer companies launched the Indian Game Publishers and Developers Association (IGPDA) on Tuesday—an industry body that will serve as the unified voice for game publishers and developers in the country.

The industry body’s founding members include listed gaming giant Nazara Technologies, Ludo King maker Gametion, FAU-G:Domination maker nCore Games, and SuperGaming, among others.

IGPDA will support the creation of original, made-in-India intellectual property (IP), bringing Indian stores into video games, skill building across the AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics) value chain, and enabling India to produce globally competitive AAA titles.

AAA games are big-budget, high-quality video games produced and published by major gaming studios.

Its membership ecosystem will also aim to bring in primary members, comprising game developers, studios, publishers, platforms, and partners, which will include technology providers, academia, investors, and ecosystem enablers.

The industry body has proposed its first state partnership with Maharashtra, under which it will work with the state government to make Mumbai a global gaming hub by attracting gaming companies to set up shop in the city through policy support.

According to IGPDA, India’s gaming market has surpassed $1 billion in 2025, yet over $800 million annually flows to foreign titles that have no presence in India and do not make any investments in the country or into local talent and IP. The industry body is looking to reverse this imbalance.

“Video gaming is the biggest creative industry; it’s bigger than movies, books, music, and theatre combined. India gets very little of the pie. Much of our gaming industry presently is mobile-game-dominated, which has a large number of users but not enough revenue. The market is also dominated by Chinese games. But with our own games, based on our own culture, we could actually bring revenue into the country and also export our culture. IGPDA will supercharge this effort to make India a gaming superpower,” said Amish Tripathi, best-selling author and co-founder, Tara Gaming—one of the founding members at IGPDA.

IGPDA’s launch comes days after the Indian government signed off on the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which looks to support e-sports and social games, while banning any games that involve real money.

The development saw companies like WinZO and Dream11 launching new verticals and entering new geographies after shutting their real-money gaming verticals.