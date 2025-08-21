The Payments Council of India (PCI) has reappointed Vishwas Patel, Managing Director of Infibeam Avenues Ltd as chairperson for the 2025–27 term. The industry body also named MN Srinivasu, Co-founder and Director of BillDesk, and Nalin Bansal, Chief of Corporate Fintech Relationships & Key Initiatives at National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), as co-chairpersons.

“India’s digital payments industry is entering a decisive phase where the focus will shift from scale to sustainable value creation,” Patel said in a statement. “Our collective effort must ensure that payments remain not only seamless, but also a driver of economic growth and financial empowerment for every segment of society.”

Srinivasu added that the sector is moving into “a new chapter—one defined by seamless credit access and frictionless cross-border flows,” stressing the need for collaboration, regulatory engagement, and a focus on inclusion and security.

The appointments come as PCI, which represents over 190 members spanning merchant aggregators, card networks, prepaid issuers, UPI participants, payment banks, and cross-border remittance providers, looks to deepen its role as the premier body for India’s non-bank payments industry. The council works closely with regulators, including the Reserve Bank of India and the Finance Ministry, to advance the national vision of a “less-cash” economy.

PCI also announced new leadership across its committees, with executives from firms including Razorpay, Mastercard, PayPal, PhonePe, and MobiKwik named to key positions. Rahul Chari, Co-founder and CTO of PhonePe, was appointed Chair of the UPI Committee, with Kunal Rana, Director – Merchant Services Payments India at Google Pay, as Co-Chair.

In the Prepaid Payment Issuers Committee, Bipin Preet Singh, Co-founder and CEO of MobiKwik, will serve as Chair, alongside Vikas Bansal, CEO of Amazon Pay, as co-chair.

The Merchant Aggregators and Acquirers Committee will be led by MN Srinivasu of BillDesk as Chair, with Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur and Mswipe CEO Manish Patel as co-chairs.

On the international front, PayPal’s Nath Parameshwaran, Senior Director for Government Relations and a member of its board, was appointed Chair of the International Remittances & Trade Committee, joined by Partha Sinha, Executive Director at Wise, as co-chair.

Rishi Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Fino Payments Bank, will head the Payments Banks Committee, with Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO of Airtel Payments Bank, as co-chair.

Nalin Bansal of NPCI will chair the Card Networks Committee, while Mastercard’s Gautam Aggarwal, Division President for South Asia and Country Corporate Officer for India, will serve as co-chair.

Other appointments include Vishwas Patel, Joint MD of CC Avenues, as chair of the BBPOU Committee, with Euronet’s Pranay Jhaveri as co-chair; and Balasubramanian Viswanathan, CEO of FSS, as Chair of the Technology Enablers Committee, alongside Gemini’s Muthu Krishnan S as co-chair

.