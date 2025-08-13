Perplexity, the artificial intelligence-driven search engine, has added live data from India’s equity markets to its finance platform, widening its global market coverage and signalling a push to build a stronger user base in the country.

The new integration gives users access to share prices, market news, and corporate updates from both the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange. Information is available in real time across the company’s desktop site, mobile web version, and apps.

Perplexity Finance has expanded to India.



Across desktop, mobile web, and mobile apps, all Perplexity users now have access to:

- Synthesis of Indian markets & latest news

- Live stock prices for BSE & NSE equities

- Bull case & bear case across key issues

- Explanations of… pic.twitter.com/uGi3eZaYoH — Jeff Grimes (@jeffgrimes9) August 13, 2025

Unlike traditional finance portals, Perplexity presents market data through its AI interface, allowing users to type or speak plain-language queries such as “Infosys results” or “Tata Motors share price.” The system returns an instant dashboard of price charts, recent news, and analyst-style summaries. It also highlights potential drivers behind price changes, outlines optimistic and pessimistic scenarios, and links directly to company filings and historical performance records.

The service covers more than just equities, with the ability to search for cryptocurrencies, upcoming corporate earnings, and sector-specific trends. Users can download certain datasets, such as past financial results, for offline analysis. Perplexity says tools like custom stock screening and price alerts are in development.