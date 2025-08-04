PhonePe’s Indus Appstore will come pre-installed on Alcatel phones under new OEM pact

PhonePe’s Indus Appstore on Monday signed a long-term OEM partnership with Alcatel that will see the app marketplace pre-installed on the latter's smartphones sold in India, expanding the store’s local distribution push.

The move comes months after PhonePe inked a similar multi-year deal with Xiaomi in March 2025, under which Indus Appstore is now pre-installed on all new Xiaomi smartphones sold in India. It is also replacing Xiaomi’s GetApps store on existing devices via a software update.

PhonePe seeks to position Indus as a viable, India-first alternative to Google Play and other pre-loaded app stores.

“This collaboration enables Alcatel users to discover and experience apps through a homegrown platform that delivers true localisation and personalisation. This partnership also expands Indus Appstore’s reach while providing developers and marketers opportunities to showcase their apps and connect with more users across India,” said Priya M Narasimhan, Chief Business Officer, Indus Appstore.

Alcatel’s partnership will mirror this approach. The Indus Appstore will come bundled with all future Alcatel smartphone shipments in India, as part of the company’s re-entry strategy into one of the world’s largest mobile markets.

The deal is led by NxtCell India, which holds exclusive rights from TCL to operate the Alcatel brand in India and several international markets. TCL manufactures Alcatel phones under a trademark license from Nokia.

NxtCell plans to begin manufacturing smartphones locally within the next 12 to 18 months.

“As we prepare to reintroduce Alcatel smartphones to the Indian market, our focus is on creating meaningful differentiation through localised innovation,” said Atul Vivek, Chief Business Officer, NxtCell India.

He added, “Partnering with PhonePe’s Indus Appstore allows us to deliver a digital experience tailored to Indian preferences right from the first boot. They have been an integral part of our journey since the beginning, and we look forward to a long-term partnership.”