Pine Labs names Sameer Kamath as CFO ahead of IPO

Pine Labs has appointed Sameer Kamath as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as the Indian fintech firm prepares for a public listing.

Kamath, previously Group CFO at Avendus Capital, will be responsible for the company’s global finance strategy, accounting, and investor relations.

Kamath held leadership roles at Motilal Oswal prior to his stint at Avendus.

“I am thrilled to be joining a technology-first organisation like Pine Labs at such a pivotal moment in their journey,” Kamath said in a statement Thursday. “Looking forward to working with Amrish and the rest of the leadership team to build on the momentum and strengthen the financial foundation of the company.”

Chief Executive Officer B Amrish Rau said Kamath’s “proven track record of building high-performing teams and driving financial performance will be invaluable to Pine Labs as we continue to innovate and introduce cutting-edge fintech products in the market.”

Notably the departing CFO Marc Kay Mathenz, whose last working day is expected in August 2025, was granted 8,42,044 stock options between January and June 2025.

Backed by investors including Sequoia Capital, Peak XV, and Temasek, Pine Labs offers a range of payment and credit products to merchants and consumers across India and international markets including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and the US.

The leadership expansion comes after Pine Labs filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering. The company plans to raise Rs 2,600 crore through a fresh issue of shares.

Existing investors, including Peak XV Partners, PayPal, and Mastercard, are also expected to sell up to 147.8 million shares via an offer for sale. Proceeds from the IPO are expected to be used for international expansion, technology development, and debt reduction.