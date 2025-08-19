R for Rabbit raises $27M in Series B round led by Filter Capital and 3one4 Capital

Baby products company R for Rabbit has raised $27 million in Series B funding, a mix of primary and secondary transactions. The round was led by Filter Capital with participation from 3one4 Capital, enabling an exit for early investor Xponentia Capital.

IndigoEdge acted as the financial advisor.

Founded in 2014, R for Rabbit offers baby gear and care products aimed at safety, design, and affordability.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to expand distribution, invest in product development, and strengthen digital initiatives.

R for Rabbit has reported a 35% CAGR since FY21 and an annual run rate (ARR) above $30 million for FY25.

Commenting on the fundraise, Founder and CEO Kunal Popat said the investment will support the company’s efforts in “innovation, reach, and customer experience” as the baby care market in India expands with rising disposable incomes and demand for quality-focused products.

India’s baby care market has been expanding rapidly, with a shift towards premium products and greater emphasis on safety standards. R for Rabbit is among the companies positioning itself to capture this demand.

“We are bullish on the long-term potential of the baby care category in India. R for Rabbit stands out with its strong product innovation, high customer delight, and robust growth metrics. We are excited to back a profitable, fast-scaling consumer brand that has already proven its ability to build deep trust with customers," said Sumit Sinha, Co-founder & Managing Partner at Filter Capital.





“At 3one4 Capital, we were seeking high-impact consumer brands with category leadership and scalability. R for Rabbit aligns perfectly with this vision and we are proud to partner with them on this journey," Anurag Ramdasan, from 3one4 Capital, added.