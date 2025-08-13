StampMyVisa, an AI-driven B2B visa platform, has acquired travel tech startup Teleport to strengthen its presence in South India and scale its consumer reach.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Teleport is backed by prominent Indian startup founders including CRED’s Kunal Shah, Meesho’s Vidit Aatrey, and RedBus co-founder Phanindra Sama.

“This moment feels like coming full circle—from being part of CRED’s early team to now acquiring a startup backed by Kunal Shah,” said StampMyVisa Co-founder and CEO Rahul Borude. “With this acquisition, we are bringing together the best of both worlds: Teleport’s consumer innovation and SMV’s scalable visa infrastructure.”

Nikita Dresswala, Founder of Teleport, said the partnership will help create "the most seamless and trusted visa experience in the country” by combining Teleport’s digital-first approach with StampMyVisa’s B2B capabilities.

Founded in 2023, StampMyVisa processes visas for over 60 countries and has handled more than 50,000 applications. The company is in advanced talks to raise $3 million to support its next phase of growth.

Last year, StampMyVisa had raised Rs 6.6 crore in a pre Series A round from Unicorn India Ventures.